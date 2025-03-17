MechWarrior 5: Clans is getting DLC with playable Elementals and a fight on the outside of a spaceship
Ghost Bear: Flash Storm is due in April.
Although publisher Enad Global 7 kicked the year off by announcing that MechWarrior 5: Clans had 'performed below expectations' and 38 employees of its developer Piranha Games would be laid off, it is still being supported. An expansion called Ghost Bear: Flash Storm has been revealed, and it'll be out next month.
Ghost Bear: Flash Storm will continue the story campaign of MechWarrior 5: Clans with 12 new missions in which you lead the Silveroot Keshik command unit. You'll have access to four new OmniMechs and four new BattleMechs, as well as an Elemental point led by Star Commander Rook.
Elementals are genetically engineered infantry who fight in Clan battle armor with jetpacks, which is neat. They're called Elementals because of their ability to fight in any element, which will come in handy as the campaign includes combat on the outer hull of the Ghost bear command ship, the Grizzly.
Ghost Bear: Flash Storm also promises to address complaints about the lack of customization options in MechWarrior 5: Clans with an expanded MechLab, which will let players fine-tune their mechs and swap their engines. For more information, check out the Steam page and the official website.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
