MechWarrior 5: Clans is getting DLC with playable Elementals and a fight on the outside of a spaceship

Ghost Bear: Flash Storm is due in April.

Mechs fight on the outside of a spaceship
Although publisher Enad Global 7 kicked the year off by announcing that MechWarrior 5: Clans had 'performed below expectations' and 38 employees of its developer Piranha Games would be laid off, it is still being supported. An expansion called Ghost Bear: Flash Storm has been revealed, and it'll be out next month.

Ghost Bear: Flash Storm will continue the story campaign of MechWarrior 5: Clans with 12 new missions in which you lead the Silveroot Keshik command unit. You'll have access to four new OmniMechs and four new BattleMechs, as well as an Elemental point led by Star Commander Rook.

Elementals are genetically engineered infantry who fight in Clan battle armor with jetpacks, which is neat. They're called Elementals because of their ability to fight in any element, which will come in handy as the campaign includes combat on the outer hull of the Ghost bear command ship, the Grizzly.

Ghost Bear: Flash Storm also promises to address complaints about the lack of customization options in MechWarrior 5: Clans with an expanded MechLab, which will let players fine-tune their mechs and swap their engines. For more information, check out the Steam page and the official website.

