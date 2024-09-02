Crusader Kings 3 players have pet their digital cats and dogs over 11 million times

Paradox Interactive has shared some statistics to celebrate the fourth anniversarry of Crusader Kings 3, the historical grand strategy game that puts people in the shoes of ruling families across eurasia during the medieval era. It lets you do immersive historical stuff like die of the black plague, fight a stupid war because of your stupid cousin, and get a nice dog or cat to pet.

People have really pet them puppies and kitties, apparently, because between cats and dogs Crusader Kings 3 players have laid on 11,578,957 pets. That's 6,175,718 for the cates, and 5,403,239 for the dogs.

Four years ago we started a grand new adventure with Crusader Kings III.To celebrate, we’re pulling back the curtain to share some of our favorite gameplay stats. Thank you for being part of this journey with us; it wouldn't be possible without you!Here's to another 4 years! pic.twitter.com/JaAJvmCV26September 1, 2024

There are also some great stats in here, like the most popularly started-in regions of the map: Brittania (by a lot), France, Scandinavia, Byzantium, and Spain. It's interesting to see that Brittania is so played-in, with nearly 10 million more starts than runner-up France. Meanwhile France at 14 million is relatively close to fifth place Spain with 9.1 million. It's also kind of wild that Byzantium, which won't even get unique mechanics relating to its empire until later this year, is in the top five regions to play.

Of the pre-selected starting characters, Paradox has also shown that Petty King Murchad of Ireland is the top choice—kind of funny to see that over a decade after Murchad was the pick for player character in PC Gamer's Crusader Kings 2

chronicles.

The last time Paradox shared these kind of statistics we learned that players are about 45% more likely to do a murder than fall in love.

This has been a pretty good year from Crusader Kings 3 fans, with a hotly anticipated expansion coming in September to let them play as landless adventurers and greatly expanding the landowning family system within the Byzantine empire. They also got male pattern baldness and a comic book.