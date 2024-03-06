Crusader Kings 3 finally gets its most hotly demanded feature in years: an authentic male pattern baldness system

Crusader Kings 3's latest DLC, Legends of the Dead, arrived last Monday, bringing with it new legend mechanics that let your characters live on after death. But whatever, frankly, because it was accompanied by a free patch that finally introduced the game's most long-sought-after feature: functional male pattern baldness.

CK3's 1.12.1 "Scythe" update dropped Monday, and has "Added balding hairstyles and a system for male pattern baldness. Characters have a baldness value in their DNA which affects the age at which (male) characters start losing their hair." That means god now rolls a die for every baby boy to determine if and when their follicles will start giving up.

I had a play around in CK3's ruler designer, and found that—unlike other cosmetic functions in the game—this one doesn't seem to be tied to a particular trait (like "Beautiful" or "Giant"). Instead, it's hidden away in the many strings of code that define your character, like face shape or eye colour. On the plus side, that means the trait is purely cosmetic, and isn't accompanied by any kind of malus to your stats.

On the downside, it also means no bonuses. From Jean-Luc Picard to Vladimir Lenin, everyone knows bald men naturally exude power, but that's tragically unreflected in the hard numbers of CK3's myriad systems.

Believe it or not, Crusader Kings players really have been after this feature for years. Here's a bald player lamenting the lack of representation all the way back in 2020. Here's another perplexed by the feature's absence in 2022. Here's a guy who seems more animated about balding suzerains than I've ever been about anything in my entire life: "Give it to me Paradox you cowards. I wanna see my characters' hopes for graceful ageing be crushed not just in text but in looks, their fragile hairlines being destroyed one lock at a time." You can rest now, Reddit user Osteraban, you finally got what you wanted.

So, yes, balding. Also, the patch has a couple hundred other bullet points detailing new additions to the game's systems, but forgive me for focusing on the obvious headline item here. In non-hair-related updates, the patch has also added a new legitimacy system, weighing how people perceive your right to rule, added tiers to the "scarred" trait that get increasingly gnarly the more wounds you take, and made the destruction of England less likely. Which is a shame.

Here's a broader selection of the patch notes (I've bolded some of my favourites), and you can find the full lot here. Everything under "Expansion features" only comes as part of the Legends of the Dead DLC, but everything else is free to all CK3 owners.

Expansion Features​

Added Legends: a new system that allows you to create stories based on Legend Seeds (with events, decisions, court position tasks, and other ways to obtain them), a Legend Chronicler to visualize them, and special rewards.

3 Legend Types: Heroic, Legitimizing, and Holy, with bespoke flavor, effects, and rewards, including special Legendary Buildings and decisions.

3 Legend Quality Types: increasing the rewards upon completion and during its spread.

Legend Promoters: sponsor someone else's legend for a much smaller cost.

Added Historical Legends to characters in both start dates that would have a Legend Seed in history.

Added many events, decisions and interactions to spread Legends, affect the rewards, and change the Chronicle.

Added Legendary Buildings, with powerful rewards, unlocked after completing high quality legends and investing in the new Heroic Dynasty Legacy - all of them with special 3D models on the map, changing depending on the culture.

Added Legend Seeds to the old Major Decisions, allowing you to start legends based on previous content.

Added Legend Chronicler visual variations based on culture.

Added a new Dynasty Legacy: Heroic, focused on Legends and unlocking new rewards for completing one.

Added a special Black Death event chain for when the Black Death spawns, with special art, music, content and effects.

Added new Diseases: Holy Fire, Bloody Flux and Measles, all of them available as potential plagues.

28 new character assets to immerse you into the late medieval era and give ailing patients and skilled physicians a distinct look

Added a new Funeral activity: bury a close relative in a whole new activity, with new events, options, intents and rewards.

Added a new Legendary Feast option to the Feast Activity focused on getting new promoters for your legend and increasing its spread.

Added new Activity Intents: Extort Legitimacy and Spread Legend.

Added a new building line to temple holdings: Scriptoria, which increases legend spread and county control.

Added a new building line of Duchy buildings: Burial Sites. Build up your family mausoleum and obtain legend bonuses, plague resistance, piety, court grandeur, county control and popular opinion.

Added a new Court Chronicler court position, focused on finding new legends and helping you spread yours both inside and outside of your realm using new Court Position Tasks.

Added an exclusive Map Table, with unique assets that reflect both Plagues and Legends.

Added map graphics VFX for the spread of legends.

Added new legendary and fateful music tracks as well as new both Legend and Plague Mood Tracks.

Free Features​

Added Plagues: some diseases will now be treated as epidemics and spread through the map, causing Fatalities and infecting characters in that location.

Added many new plague events, both for when a plague is in your realm and when it's approaching, and decisions to protect yourself, your family, or your entire capital.

Added new events for the Court Physician, focused on plagues.

Reworked old health events, adding new flavor, animations and art.

Added new court position tasks for Court Physician - focused on helping with plagues, increasing piety and lifestyle experience - and for the Court Musician and Poet, focused on the spread of legends.

Added a new Hospice building line, available in all sorts of holdings, and providing Plague Resistance and Piety.

Added Elderly and Child Health, affecting younger and older characters more with certain diseases.

New Disease Game Rules and special Black Death rules, affecting its frequency, year and place of spawn, including historical settings.

Added Legitimacy: a new system to measure the perception of your right to rule, including the Legitimacy Expectations from both Powerful and Regular Vassals.

Added Legitimacy rewards to old decisions, traits, and activities.

Added a new Dynasty Legacy: Legitimacy, focused on increasing Legitimacy, unlocking new intents and improving your dynasty's education.

Added Legitimacy penalties to some character interactions: Disinheriting a child, asking them to Take the Vows, or marrying a Lowborn.

Added Legitimacy modifiers to title creation: allowing you to create a title from less de jure counties if you have a high Legitimacy level.

Added a new Faith Doctrine: Funerary Tradition, that affects the main event and rewards from Funerals.

Added a new Cultural Tradition: Water Rituals, that helps with plague resistance.

Added new disease graphics on the character models.

Added new epidemic travel danger type for locations with plagues present

Added map graphics VFX for the spread of disease

Added option to hide the disease map graphics

Added a default Map Table, with new assets and art, that improves immersion and offers a physical place for the map.

Restructured and polished Event Window so that it can accommodate VFX.

New Event VFX: Flies, Fog, Legend Glow, Rain, Smoke and Snow.

New animations and instruments: hurdy-gurdy, flute, lute, qanun, and shawn.

Remastered music and effects, bringing the map to life.

Monthly county control is now split into two separate 'Growth' and 'Decline' figures, each with their own modifiers.

Added new birds flying over the map, with seagulls in coastal provinces and crows flying over infected holdings.

Added a coughing animation to armies passing through infected provinces.

Added new map models like Healers' Camps, Burial Grounds, and Funeral Pyres spawning naturally in infected provinces.

The Scarred Trait is now tiered, with gradually more drastic visuals and effects according to the level of the trait.

Added balding hairstyles and a system for male pattern baldness. Characters have a baldness value in their DNA which affects the age at which (male) characters start losing their hair.

Balance​

All Plague Diseases are now more deadly, especially the Black Death.

Rebalanced other Diseases to account for Elderly and Child Health.

Made Brythonic heritage less likely to destroy the title of England.

Removing a guardian will now only reduce unity once every three months rather than every time.

The Ill trait is now more deadly to adult characters.

Slightly reduced the legend spread rate from buildings, shared languages, and culture heritages.

Inbred trait now reduces initial Legitimacy.

AI now considers epidemics quite an important factor while thinking about hosting and joining activities.

Completing Roman Heritage legend now gives claims in Italy, North Africa, Greece, Anatolia, Syria, Palestine and Egypt.

Increased development gain from coastal provinces.

Interface

Reworked interface for court positions:

Entries are smaller so as to show more court positions at the same time.

Court Positions can now have actions, similarly to Council Positions.

Each Court Position has their own icon.

Court Positions are color coded by their most important skill category.

Courtier aptitude is color coded and has an icon to be more distinguishable.

Added monthly change descriptions of control and development to holding view so players can take action on it directly.

Added max_height property to widgets. Works just like max_width.

Added min_height property to widgets. Works just like min_width.

Consistently use our tooltip-style throughout the game (fixes breakdown tooltips in county view, HUD budget list, tax slots, ruler designer, and more).

Explain county absolute control in tooltips where possible.

Fix text alignment of long texts in breakdown tooltips, and apply better bottom margins.

Fixed various icon and text alignment issues in the tax jurisdictions interfaces.

Highlight development loss or stagnation in holding view.

Removes expiration information from timed character modifiers that do not have a set expiration.

Fix Regent portrait to no longer push Lovers portraits out of the UI window.

Court position UI now allows filtering by if they have tasks or not.

Marriage UI now shows the specific chance of inbreeding happening.

Game Content

Child rulers under 12 are now allowed to sponsor inspirations. (Kid: "Goo goo pretty", Inspired Courtier: "Sire has Spoken! Thy will be done.")

Bug Fixes