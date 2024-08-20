'The greatest simulation game known to man and goat returns': Goat Simulator is back, and the first stop is Cash Grab Penitentiary

Goat Simulator Remastered â€“ Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A new Goat Simulator game is on the way and this time it's a remaster that'll be releasing later this year. We got to see this announcement along with a trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live.

"The greatest simulation game known to man and goat returns with familiar caprine chaos, upgraded graphics and lighting, many intentional features that definitely aren't bugs, and fan-favourite DLC, all in one package," Coffee Stain Publishing says in a press release.

Other than the graphics there aren't a massive amount of changes, something that Coffee Stain pokes fun at in the trailer as it revolves around a prison named Cash Grab Penitentiary. After some generic suit gets led through the remasters ward, past Ralof from Skyrim along with a couple of other characters, we finally come across the goat Pilgor that's somehow broken out of a maximum security holding, just in time for its own remastered game and all the cash that'll come with it.

However, one difference players will see are reworked mutators. Instead of having to restart the game every time you want to change your look, the remaster will let you choose different "goats" whenever you want with an in-game menu. It's a small change but still a helpful one. Other than that, there's new access to DLCs that were previously exclusive to mobile such as GoatVile, Goat MMO, and Buck to School. These add new maps, characters and a fantasy adventure across unknown lands. But my favourite actually has to be the Payday DLC, because stealing loads of money as a goat is just as hilarious as it sounds.

None of this is particularly groundbreaking but if you're feeling particularly nostalgic then this Goat Simulator remaster could be some good fun: "Get ready to be transported back to 2014, where times were simpler and everyone just wanted to be a Goat," producer at Coffee Stain Publishing, Joal Rydholm says.