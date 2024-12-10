My favourite idle farming simulator is getting a free new update including a traveling vendor, winter weather, and farmyard pets to lend a paw

Rusty's Retirement has happily sat at the bottom of my screen on my second monitor since it was released back in April. Even though I've poured hours of my life into farming simulators in the past and created spreadsheets to track profit margins and gift guides for my fellow townsfolk, one thing I adore most about Rusty's Retirement is how non-committal it is. I can easily just keep it running without having to worry about crops wilting between seasons, or severe weather ruining my land rather than being a cute visual addition.

But, as much as I love leaving my little robot farmer to till the soil and sow the seeds, Rusty's Retirement has been feeling a little samey recently.

Luckily, my beloved idle farming sim is getting a lavish new winter update today, as announced in the Wholesome Snack showcase. What's even better is that the update is free of charge so you'll be able to upgrade your farm yards with all new content without worrying about dipping into your gold stash. As shown in the reveal trailer below, elements like a winter map, new crops and animals, and a visiting vendor who sells "genetically modified crop upgrades" are being added as part of the game's Winter update:

Rusty's Retirement Winter Update Release Trailer | Wholesome Snack 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Weather and appearance aside, one of the greatest additions to the game are little pets on the farm to keep Rusty company. In case you weren't convinced by how sweet the game art was already, we've seen dogs and cats courtesy of the reveal trailer, and these additions are something I never thought I needed until now. Not only are they fun to have around the farm, they'll help Rusty harvest crops too. Although they aren't necessarily pets, I also appreciate the addition of deer which brings a particularly wintery feel to the snowy farm you can now get just in time for the holidays.

As much as I enjoy the convenience of the robots you can deploy to help out, I much prefer having some fluffy friends to keep me company. This addition does have a downside though, and that's the fact I know I'll get distracted from whatever I'm doing to check in on my little pets to make sure they're all okay and doing their jobs around the farm. Gone are the days of Rusty's Retirement being my simple little game that ticks away in the background, it's time for me to watch over it like a hawk and become unhealthily obsessed with watching my little animals do their jobs.