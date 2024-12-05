Fantasy shopkeep simulator Merchants of Rosewall is releasing in March, so I can finally live out my dream of selling magical goods to innocent bystanders

Merchants of Rosewall is set to release in March 2025, as announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted showcase today. After debuting this spring, we've finally gotten our first look at what to expect from Rosewall, and as a fan of all things fantasy and a sucker for a simulator, there's a lot to be excited about for me personally.

From what we've seen in the trailer, you'll take control of a shop set in a fantasy world and be tasked with shipping certain goods for the characters who visit. You'll be able to assign 'companions' to help you around the shop and complete chores like cooking dishes or crafting items you'll then be able to stock. You'll be singlehandedly responsible for what you have for sale each day, so the pressure's on to make sure you've got something to satisfy the needs of all your customers. Alongside selling goods, you'll also get to customise your shop to your liking through displays which I feel particularly excited about, but details on this element are still scarce.

To add to the already laid-back experience, the fantasy world Rosewater's set in doesn't have any threat of war. How often does that happen? There's no combat, no need to stock weapons. It is the epitome of a relaxing life. With that said, your stock can be impacted by weather systems that can disrupt your supply chain, which you'll have to keep in mind throughout the game. But I'd rather weather was my only concern than incoming hordes of angry orcs looking to pillage my store.

There is a story to unravel alongside keeping your shop up and running too. The trailer shows a fairly in-depth quest menu, splitting them between main story, sidequests, and companion quests. So, it's nice to see that there will be goals to meet rather than just trying to make the most money each day and focusing exclusively on upgrading your shop. As much as I love striving for my shop to do the very best in games like this, I'm looking forward to finding out more about the customers and companions I'll be able to meet.

Hopefully the closer we get to the release of Merchants of Rosewall in March the more information we get on what we can expect from its story, and more importantly the characters it plans to introduce us to. This is only the first gameplay trailer we've seen for Rosewall, so there's a lot that Big Blue Sky Games could still show off for its debut. Regardless of whether we see much more or not, it's one I'm keeping on my wishlist for sure.