Your Dragon Age: The Veilguard character can be voiced by the guy who did all the Baldur's Gate 3 sex noises

BioWare has revealed the voice talent it's enlisted for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, including the performers who've provided the various voice options for Rook, the game's customizable player character. As pointed out by Eurogamer , one of the voice actors has a particularly carnal credit in their recent history.

For Rook, BioWare wanted to offer potential voices in both American and British flavors, because some people have a hard time imagining their fantasy heroes without assistive accent work. Voice actors Erika Ishii and Jeff Berg are your American Rooks, while Bryony Corrigan and Alex Jordan are your Rooks from across the pond.

Like his peers in the Rook cohort, Alex Jordan's got a lengthy list of videogame voice credits. You might recognize him from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, where he recently voiced Mr. Hands. If not, then you may have sampled his other recent work in Baldur's Gate 3, where Larian hired him to make sex sounds .

As Jordan tells it, Larian reached out to him "a little bit close to release" when the bulk of the voice recordings had been locked in, but the studio still hadn't provided an audio soundscape to really flesh out BG3's now well-established horniness. "And so I went into the studio," Jordan said in an August 2023 TikTok recounting the story. "And it was very awkward, as I made sounds like 'mmm' and 'ahh'. And then I kissed my hand a whole lot."

I'm sorry to say that, despite the wide range of romantic hyperfixations Dragon Age has offered over the years, we probably shouldn't take Jordan's casting as an indicator of the Veilguard lewdness level. That said, BioWare recently scrambled our own horniness expectations when the studio said it wants fans to discover for themselves whether the game contains any visible genitalia, forcing us to consider whether penises are, themselves, a spoiler.