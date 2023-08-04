Baldur's Gate 3 has a voice actor dedicated to making sex sounds and he has a message for players: 'you little horny perverts ... you think of me'

Voice actor Alex Jordan has appeared in more than two dozen videogames, including Ken Follet's The Pillars of the Earth, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Biomutant, Atomic Heart, and Amnesia: The Bunker. One of his most recent roles is in the RPG mega-hit Baldur's Gate 3, but he doesn't play a noble hero or scheming villain: He makes the sex sounds.

Jordan detailed his experience working on Baldur's Gate 3 in a brief video posted to TikTok (via GamesRadar).

"A studio that I've worked with a lot, they came to me," Jordan explained in the video. "They said, 'Do you want to voice act in Baldur's Gate 3?' I said, 'Of course I want to voice act in Baldur's Gate 3. Who doesn't want to voice act in Baldur's Gate 3? But it's a little bit close to release, isn't it? What's the role?'

"They said, 'No no, not a role. We've finished recording all that stuff, I'm afraid. No, what we need is sexy sounds. Do you wanna come in and do the sexy sounds?'"

With just the subtlest hint of apparent reluctance, Jordan agreed to take the job.

(Image credit: Alex Jordan (TikTok))

"And so I went into the studio," Jordan continued. "And it was very awkward, as I made sounds like 'mmm' and 'ahh'. And then I kissed my hand a whole lot."

But he got the job done, and now he just hopes that everyone playing the game appreciates all the effort he put into helping make it happen—and keeps his very specific but vital role in the game in mind as they play.

"You think about that," he said. "You mull that over as you run around, you little horny perverts, with your little perverted roleplays, you randy bastards. You think of me."

Baldur's Gate 3 may be the horniest videogame in recent memory—it's certainly the only one I can think of that lets you bang a bear—but, as funny as Jordan's tale is, Larian took the whole thing very seriously. The studio hired intimacy coordinators for all the sex scene motion capture sessions to ensure the actors remained comfortable throughout, and it includes nudity toggles for cinematics as well as an option to disable the sharing of "private moments" in multiplayer sessions.

If you're interested in hearing the full range of Jordan's contribution to Baldur's Gate 3, be sure to check out our Baldur's Gate 3 romance options guide.