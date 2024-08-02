You officially have no excuse not to play Deus Ex: Mankind Divided now Prime Gaming is doling out free GOG copies of the game

You ask me, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a downright gaming injustice. Like Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire or Tyranny (Obsidian has form for these), it's a game that got a lot of things very right that just never made much of a splash. I mean, don't get me wrong, Mankind Divided sold millions of copies, but apparently not enough for anyone to bother concluding the trilogy, and it's not one a lot of people talk about these days. Why? A conspiracy. A conspiracy against videogames.

Brave reader, you can do your part to undermine that conspiracy here and now. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is currently free on Prime Gaming, meaning anyone with a ticking Prime subscription can pick up a DRM-free GOG key for the thing right this second. I actually wouldn't recommend starting a subscription just to grab it, though: The game has been on sale for a paltry few bucks multiple times before.

But if you do have Prime and don't have Mankind Divided, you should grab it. Don't listen to the naysayers making fun of my lad Adam Jensen, DXMD's Prague is a jewel in the immersive sim crown, right up there with spots like Dishonored 2's Carnaca or the Sevastopol from Alien: Isolation. Unlike Human Revolution, which had Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines-style hubs, Mankind Divided has one sprawling city you keep returning to, filled to the brim with hidden nooks and crannies you can explore and uncover.

It even has my absolute favourite thing anyone can put in a videogame: A full-on bank you can optionally try to rob if you think you're up to the task. Not since the heady days of Uplink has a game provided me with such lucrative criminality.

So if you have, somehow, still not played it a full eight years (oh my god) on from its release, you officially have no excuse. Unless you're not a Prime sub, in which case that's fair enough. Or if you'll just be frustrated by the fact the game ends on an obvious sequel hook that it looks like no one will ever make good on.

Oh, and while you're there, you can pick up three Tomb Raiders: Angel of Darkness, Last Revelation, and Chronicles, as well as SteamWorld Heist. It's a real bounty out there.