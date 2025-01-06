These are the 14 biggest upcoming RPGs of 2025—get ready for another amazing year for the genre

In a post-Baldur's Gate 3 world, the RPG feels more ascendant than ever on PC. 2025 is shaping up to be an excellent example of that, with a whole raft of huge releases due this year for lovers of levelling and loot to get their teeth into.

It's not easy to keep them all straight—even as someone whose job it is to keep up with this stuff, I was surprised how many RPGs I found as I took a fresh look over the release schedules. But that's a solvable problem and solve it I have, with this list of the biggest and most exciting new games in the genre due in 2025.

Will all these games actually make it to a 2025 release date, without a cheeky delay? In the increasingly chaotic world of game development, the answer is a firm "probably not". But for the duration of this article, you can consider me an optimist who takes announced release windows at their word, regardless of how silly that may make me look by December.

Without any further caveats, let's proceed on our quest, and see what adventures await…

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

ETA: Jan 23

Though it's been a little galling to have to wait nearly a year for this sequel to jump from console to PC, we've at least had advanced warning that it's a good 'un. The PS5 version launched to some very respectable scores, including a 4.5/5 from our sister site GamesRadar and a 90 from dearly departed magazine PLAY (our cousin once removed?).

I have to admit to being a bit baffled how a remake of one game has turned into three but, regardless, fans of the first entry will get to enjoy diving back into Cloud's world very soon—and it sounds like plenty of clever improvements and upgrades have been made since then too.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Publisher: Deep Silver

ETA: Feb 4

Warhorse Studios returns for another stab at grubby, ambitious adventure. Where almost every other big RPG comes with lashings of fantasy or science-fiction, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's grounded medieval setting really sets it apart.

Fraser went hands-on last summer and called it a "larger, more confident, and extremely tactile" sequel, though limited time with the demo left him unable to dig into the free-roaming open world exploration and shenanigans that will likely define the experience.

Avowed

Avowed Story Trailer - Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

ETA: Feb 18

My hands-on in November left me pleasantly surprised by Avowed. I'd feared it'd be too old-fashioned a throwback to stand out among modern RPGs, but actually its retro charms quickly won me over. February is shaping up to be a busy month for releases, but I think this'll be a perfect short and sweet fantasy adventure to dive into early in the year.

It carries over the setting of the Pillars of Eternity games, and the first-person action of The Outer Worlds, but even as someone who didn't much care for either of those, I think the combo really works. Don't expect Skyrim—it's not shaping up to be anywhere near as sprawling or ambitious as that, despite superficially looking similar—but do expect a gentle return to form for one of the most experienced RPG studios in the business.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds - 1st Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

ETA: Feb 28

If you'd told me 10 years ago that a Monster Hunter game would be one of the most widely anticipated games on PC in 2025, I… well, I probably would have believed you actually. Why would you make up a lie that specific? But I'd have been very surprised.

Monster Hunter World blew the doors off for the franchise and welcomed in a whole new audience. In that light, Rise was a bit disappointing for PC players, stepping back more towards the series' handheld roots. Wilds instead looks like a true successor to World, with expansive sandbox maps, grand visuals, and some truly spectacular beasts.

Demonschool

Demonschool release date trailer - PC Gaming Show 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Necrosoft Games

Publisher: Ysbryd Games

ETA: Q1 2025

This one's a bit late for class at this point, after a couple of years of delays (even the date in the most recent trailer, above, is now incorrect)—but it's looking likely to finally graduate in 2025. Combining a Persona-inspired visual style and cast of characters with deeply fascinating turn-based strategy combat (Into the Breach comparisons have been made…), it's shaping up to be something seriously special.

I'm particularly fond of its mash-up of 2D and isometric pixelart with PS1-style 3D bosses, its trendy teen heroes facing off against bizarre polygonal beasts in its most dramatic moments. Just when you think every possible retro look has been done, something like this comes along and schools you.

Menace

Menace Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Overhype Studios

Publisher: Hooded Horse

ETA: Q3 2025

The developer of engrossing strategy RPG sandbox Battle Brothers returns for its take on an XCOM-like alien invasion. We're in good hands—these guys know turn-based strategy, they know emergent storytelling, and they know gut-wrenching permadeath.

For my money, what held Battle Brothers back from greater success was its odd visuals—charming, but a little too cutesy and abstract for the subject matter. Menace's more cinematic look solves that problem at a stroke, and I think this could be a real breakthrough hit as a result. One to have on your radar, if you don't already.

Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 - Official First Look - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Gearbox

Publisher: 2K

ETA: 2025

It's hard to tell what's actually new, if anything, in the Borderlands 4 trailer—there's a fresh crop of bad guys, playable characters, and environments, sure, but it's hard to tell what innovations may have been made with the now slightly creaky looter shooter formula.

I'm hoping for some big changes myself. I still have a huge amount of affection for the series—Borderlands 2 turned out to be one of my most played games of all time on Steam, at the end of last year—but the more recent entries have felt like treading water. I'd love to have another goofy big gunventure with my friends again, but it'll need some fresh energy to suck me in.

Six years since the last mainline entry is a long time to refine your ideas, though, and the various DLCs and spin-offs have been good testing grounds—particularly Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which despite its smaller scope still spiced things up with its weird and wacky spells. Fingers crossed Gearbox has got something special cooking.

The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds 2: First Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

ETA: 2025

Is Obsidian really going to release two big RPGs this year? That's the plan as it stands, though this certainly seems like one of the most likely candidates in the list to be delayed into 2026.

But I said I'd be an optimist! So assuming all goes well, we can expect a follow-up that's "twice as long" as the original, further expanding Obsidian's satirical sci-fi universe with new planets, weirder guns, and what looks like a more detailed stealth system. The pulpy visuals look like they've gotten a decent upgrade too, with some genuinely striking vistas on show in the reveal trailer.

Solasta 2

Solasta 2 World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Tactical Adventures

Publisher: Tactical Adventures

ETA: 2025

The other RPG based directly on the D&D 5e rules set is getting its own follow-up, with an Early Access release due this year. The original charmed us with its authenticity and flexibility, but felt rather barebones when it came to the story and characters, which made it easily overshadowed by Baldur's Gate 3.

But it was well-supported, with a swathe of DLC campaigns and even a guidebook to running it at the tabletop, and has certainly found a passionate audience of dice-chuckers over the years. If this sequel can capitalise on that audience while sanding down some of the rough edges, it could be a really exciting release, and this time without a Larian game on the horizon to compete with it. Mention of a more sandbox-like structure that will let you "freely roam the lands of Neokos" sounds promising, too.

Fable

Fable - Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

ETA: 2025

Has it really been 15 years since Fable 3? Forget lost kingdoms and dark gods, it turns out I'm the one who's ancient.

It'll certainly be no easy feat resurrecting a series gone that long—even more so given that Fable very much petered out, with diminishing returns for the main entries and a parade of unsuccessful spin-offs. But so far the trailers are promising, with a fresh visual style but still plenty of distinctly British whimsy.

While we've now got a good sense of the reboot's tone, what we really haven't seen any of is what the actual gameplay will look like. It'll be interesting to find out how the original games' focus on freedom and choice translates to a modern release—especially without the imaginative but over-ambitious Peter Molyneux at the helm this time.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - ‘A Betting Man’ Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer: The Chinese Room

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

ETA: 2025

This long-awaited sequel is certainly going to be a big deal, but I'll be straight with you: I don't think there's much chance of it actually being good at this point. Its now lengthy development has been marked by so many red flags you'd think someone opened an artery over at the… flag factory (sorry), including a change in developer in 2021. That left The Chinese Room at the helm, a developer known for quality horror and atmosphere, sure, but not combat or interactivity—an odd choice for a sprawling, immersive sim-like RPG.

Still, if this ends up a huge mess riddled with bugs and over-ambitious ideas, that will at least make it a perfectly faithful sequel to the original.

Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign hands-on: 10 takeaways from playing in Japan | First Look - YouTube Watch On

Developer: From Software

Publisher: From Software, Bandai Namco

ETA: 2025

Off the back of the huge success of both Elden Ring and its expansion, it was easy to guess that the series wouldn't end there. What I don't think anyone guessed is that the first standalone follow-up would be a co-op roguelike.

In his recent hands-on, Wes discovered a game that borrows its looks from Elden Ring, but has a very different feel, with faster-paced and more action-packed combat, and a focus on repeated runs on the same map instead of slow exploration of a sprawling world. It does sound like a more limited, smaller in scope experience. But at this point I don't think anyone's going to turn their nose up at more Elden Ring, no matter how much it might diverge from the formula.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | First Look Gameplay - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Sandfall Interactive

Publisher: Kepler Interactive

ETA: 2025

With its turn-based combat, fantasy spectacle, and convoluted premise (you're out to stop an evil goddess who keeps painting numbers that kill everyone of that age, or something?), Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wears its Final Fantasy influences firmly on its sleeve. But as that series seems to wane, the time does feel ripe for a spiritual successor to rise, and certainly trailers so far have shown off footage slick and cinematic enough that this could be the one.



It's French developer Sandfall Interactive's debut, and it does seem like an ambitious first outing—especially for a relatively small team (I make it about 40 staff, based on the official site). New ideas are always welcome in the genre, though, and the studio's leadership does have experience, having cut their teeth on major projects at Ubisoft before striking it out on their own.

Moonlighter 2

Moonlighter 2 World Exclusive Reveal Trailer – PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Developer: Digital Sun

Publisher: 11 bit studios

ETA: 2025

It doesn't look like this sequel shakes up the original's formula too much—you're still splitting your time between running an item shop, and going on dungeon delves to gather your stock to sell the next day. But it was a rock-solid and deeply engrossing formula in the first game, and flashy 3D graphics and more nuanced combat look set to elevate it.

Upgrading the town and your fellow NPCs' shops especially looks like it'll be even more satisfying paired with the warm and charming visuals. I can't remember the last time a blacksmith's forge looked so cosy.