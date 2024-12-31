The 2024 Steam Awards give Game of the Year to Black Myth: Wukong

Chinese-made action RPG Black Myth: Wukong has cleaned up at this year's Steam awards, winning not just Game of the Year but two other categories in a community-voted awards event that only has 11 categories total. In addition to Game of the Year Black Myth: Wukong has netted both the Best Game You Suck At and Outstanding Story-Rich Game awards.

That puts Black Myth: Wukong in a category all its own for most-winning in one year at the Steam Awards: Games like Cuphead, Baldur's Gate 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2 have only won two categories in one year in the past.

It's a pretty remarkable result of fan outpouring of love to round up that many people in what amounts to a popularity contest—the Steam Awards are decided by fan votes—though perhaps not a surprising one given that Black Myth: Wukong set the record for second-most people playing one Steam game at once and helped contribute to the most people online at once on Steam.

Perhaps that'll be enough to assuage the Black Myth developer Game Science boss' sadness over not winning at The Game Awards. That and what has broadly been a pretty universally positive reception to the game in an otherwise incredible year for action RPGs, including an 87% Black Myth: Wukong review here at PC Gamer.

The other real surprising win for 2024 is Red Dead Redemption taking Best Soundtrack—not that it's a bad soundtrack, it's a monstrously long great, but the game is 14 years old! I guess a good soundtrack stays good no matter the year you (finally) release it on PC.

You can check out category descriptions and the full results of the Steam Awards 2024 on Steam, but here are the full winners for 2024:

Game of the Year: Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong VR Game of the Year: Metro Awakening VR

Metro Awakening VR Labor of Love: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Best Game on Steam Deck: God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok Better With Friends: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Outstanding Visual Style: Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 Most Innovative Gameplay: Liar's Bar

Liar's Bar Best Game You Suck At: Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong Best Soundtrack: Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong Sit Back and Relax: Farming Simulator 25