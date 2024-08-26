Steam surpasses 37 million concurrent users for the first time ever thanks to Black Myth: Wukong
Black Myth: Wukong helped drive Steam to a new concurrent user record this weekend.
Steam has surpassed 37 million concurrent users for the first time in its history: That's 37,242,724 people connected to Valve's digital distribution platform at the same time.
The new record, set on August 25, represents a sharp climb in concurrent users since the beginning of 2024, when the new year ushered in a new concurrent user record of nearly 33.7 million. The number of people actually in a game concurrently has seen a comparable pop, according to SteamDB, from 10.8 million when that January record was set to more than 12.5 million at the time of this newest record.
Steam is a very reliable "number go up" operation as a regular thing but even so, this particular peak coming in the later days of summer—not exactly a time of peak gaming interest, I don't think—is interesting. The peak concurrent user count sailed past 36 million back in March and came oh-so-close to break 37 million in June, before sidling back down to mid-34 million peaks through most of July.
It's always fun to speculate about the reasons behind Steam's concurrent user peaks: Sometimes it's the holiday season, sometimes it's shitty weather, and sometimes it's a really big game. Most of the credit for surpassing the big Three-Seven, I think, has to go to Black Myth: Wukong, which launched on Steam on August 19 and quickly powered its way to the top of the charts, becoming the second-most played Steam game of all time. Its peak concurrent player count of more than 2.4 million crushed previous records held by games including Palworld, CS:GO, and Lord Ark, and now stands second only to PUBG Battlegrounds.
Those numbers are a clear reflection of the importance of China to Steam's future growth, and I have no doubt we'll be seeing more of it, driven by new Chinese blockbusters, in the future. Is a new record of 40 million concurrent users possible by the end of 2024? At this point, I would not bet against it.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.