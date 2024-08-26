Starfield modders are already trading in Bethesda's new buggy for Halo's Warthog and Luke's landspeeder

Last week Bethesda finally gave Starfield players something they'd been asking for since the space RPG launched: a drivable land vehicle. Called the Rev-8, the new buggy can be added to your spaceship with a vehicle module so it'll appear right next to you wherever you land, meaning you don't have to run, jump, and jetpack to get where you need to go. Now you can drive.

Cool, thanks! Also, do you mind if modders immediately change everything about it?

You can probably guess at least one of the vehicles modders used to replace the vanilla Starfield buggy. Yep, it's the Warthog from Halo. Specifically, it's the M12B FAV (Force Application Vehicle), and although the mod looks pretty neat, I do notice one thing missing: a method for applying force. Doesn't the Warthog typically have a bigass chaingun or gauss cannon mounted on it? Ah, well. It's still a big improvement on the Rev-8.

The same modder, NotSiouxsie, has a few more vehicle mods, like the incredibly attractive Old Earth ATV mod that makes it look like you're driving a shiny blue Jeep with big chunky tires around on Starfield's planets. There's also this Crimson Gang van mod that may be even cooler, based on a 1992 Chevy van. You can also take the Saints Row's Stag N-Forcer for a spin, a vehicle I'm not personally familiar with but still think looks pretty cool.

Far more exciting to me, this other mod turns the Rev-8 into the X-34 landspeeder, the dirty, clunky old hovering car Luke Skywalker used to get around on Tatooine in the original Star Wars. Though I see the modder has blasphemously put Han Solo and Chewbacca in the front seat instead of Luke and Ben Kenobi, it still looks dope, and it'll go great with any Star Wars-inspired ship builds you're playing with.

What, no Thomas the Tank Engine? Well, not quite yet. He's here, but at the moment he's untextured. I'm sure someone will give him a paint job soon.