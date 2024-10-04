Larian says 40% of all current Baldur's Gate 3 players are now 'embracing utter chaos with mods'

Baldur's Gate 3 launched over a year ago and it's still one of the most-played games on Steam. Part of the reason is that Larian's RPG is, y'know, pretty darn good and there are so many different ways to play it that you can easily rack up hundreds of hours winding through its campaign again and again.

But there's another great way to extend the life of any game: mods. Baldur's Gate 3 is extremely mod-friendly thanks to its recently added in-game mod browser, and that's not just on PC, either. According to Larian, there were 1.7 million mod downloads in the first 24 hours after mods became available on console. That's a ton. Combined with mods on PC, players downloaded a whopping 22 million mods since Patch 7 arrived in early September, which was less than a month ago.

This info comes to us from some exciting mod stats Larian posted on Twitter today, like the fact that 40% of all current Baldur's Gate 3 players are using mods. That's quite a lot of players, but maybe it's not all that surprising: we've seen loads of fun mods for BG3 popping up recently, like one implementing real-time combat and another recreating the opening area of Baldur's Gate 2.

"Thank you to the mod authors who have been bringing their creations to life with the BG3 Toolkit, and thank you to all of the players now causing chaos in Faerûn," Larian said.

(Image credit: Twitter)

And this is just the start. Larian says there are already close to 800 modders working on stuff for us to extend our Baldur's Gate 3 playtime, and modders have already uploaded more than 2,000 mods using the game's official mod tools.

I just took a look and I count 35 new mods on Nexus Mods and 21 on the official Baldur's Gate 3 modding site today alone, and I don't expect that output will slow down anytime soon.