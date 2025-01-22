'I'm so sorry Imagineddy': Path of Exile 2 players unite to shower gifts on a poor, sweet soul who got yelled at for trying to buy a quiver

If you frequent the Path of Exile 2 subreddit, you'll see plenty of screenshots of the in-game chatlog as players share snapshots of witty repartee or bemoan the rampant spambots advertising level boosting and low-price orbs. But earlier this week, redditor N8-97 posted a different sort of chat screenshot: a mea culpa, declaring his guilt over accidentally crushing the hopes of an innocent soul who just wanted to trade for a cool quiver. That poor bastard was one Imagineddy, who quickly became something between a martyr figure for PoE 2 players and a precious little guy who must be protected at all costs.

N8-97's screenshot, posted under the title "I'm so sorry imagineddy it wasnt meant for you, I meant to message the bot. You can have the item for free," captures a tragedy of timing. It begins with N8-97 receiving a whisper advertising an illicit currency-selling website—a frustration the average PoE2 player might suffer a dozen times in a week. As I'm sure we've all been tempted to do, N8-97 started launching replies telling the spam bot to "GO AWAY" and "SHUT UP."

Unfortunately, what N8-97 hadn't noticed was that Imagineddy—an actual player—had also whispered them just seconds after the spambot's initial message, hoping to buy a quiver that N8-97 had posted on PoE 2's official item trading marketplace. In his frenzy, N8-97 was responding on autopilot, lashing out at his latest whisper without realizing it was a legitimate one.

From Imagineddy's perspective, he'd reached out to express interest in buying an item that had been listed for sale, only to be told immediately to fuck off. In one of the more heartbreaking chat messages ever recorded, Imagineddy replied "Sorry………."

That's a full ten dots' worth of sorrow, dear reader.

To N8-97's credit, he immediately tried to correct his mistake, sending another message saying "I'm so sorry that was meant for a bot." That message never arrived. Imagineddy had logged off before he could receive it.

The PoE 2 subreddit quickly latched onto the episode. Some redditors demanded "justice for Eddy," insisting that N8-97's outburst had "killed him" with its cruelty. Others were simply baffled as to why N8-97 was trying to harass a robot in the first place, saying "Lmao dude yells at computers."

Players, unsurprisingly, took it on themselves to right the wrong. A day later, redditor relaxitwonthurt managed to make contact with Imagineddy in-game, informing him of his overnight ascension to martyrdom and offering him a Divine Orb, a sought-after currency item that can reroll the stats on equipment, "on behalf of reddit."

Made aware of the cult following his tragedy had created, Imagineddy took to reddit himself, replying in N8-97's thread to thank his supporters for their kindness. "So so sorry I logged off before your apology message got through - I was doing some last minute scouting for items before logging off before work," Imagineddy said. "I promise it wasn't your message that caused me to duck!!!"

Over the following hours, Imagineddy continued receiving gifts and offerings from other redditors to the point that he'd started to refuse their generosity—which, in my book, proves him worthy of sainthood.

"For all the incredibly generous exiles who are whispering offering a divine—please don't take me saying no wrong! I really appreciate all the generous offers but can't in good conscience take loads of free stuff over a misunderstanding," Imagineddy said in an edit to his reply. "Thanks for being such an awesome, friendly and fun group of people."

Eventually, N8-97 returned to the thread with palpable relief. "I'm so glad you're okay! Thank you for your forgiveness. You truly are as kind as everyone says. You've no need to be apologising," he said, proving that the universe somehow managed to connect the two most gentlehearted men currently playing Path of Exile. "Perhaps now I can finally break the curse and allow divine drops to occur again."

The two finished their tale by agreeing to meet in-game, so N8-97 could offer a final token of apology. It's an impossibly sweet episode, showing that even players who give themselves over to the accumulation of orb-based wealth aren't entirely self-interested—despite what some occupying slots on the PoE 2 hardcore ladder might indicate.