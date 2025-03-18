Hasbro will be ready to share news about the future of Baldur's Gate 'in pretty short order'

Larian is finished with Baldur's Gate, but Hasbro sure isn't.

Astarion, after being asked whether he&#039;d like a kiss, winces in the opposite of anticipation in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
(Image credit: Larian Studios / Dramatic-Baseball-37 on Reddit)

Somehow, a year and a half after the smash hit singleplayer RPG Baldur's Gate 3 went into full release on Steam, it's still drawing in tens of thousands of concurrent players every day—on Steam alone. In just about every other instance, that would mandate expansions, sequels, and relentless franchising until we're all finally sick of it; but in the case of BG3, developer Larian Studios decided not to take the money and run, leaving Baldur's Gate owner Hasbro with an extremely hot, valuable property and nobody doing anything with it.

It shouldn't come as any great surprise that won't likely be the case for long. Speaking to IGN at the 2025 Game Developers Conference, Hasbro's senior vice president of digital games Dan Ayoud said the company has "a lot of people very interested in Baldur's Gate," and that it's "kind of working out our plans for the future."

"Actually, in pretty short order, we're going to have some stuff to talk about around that," Ayoub said.

What kind of stuff, you wonder? On that, Ayoud was less forthcoming, although he did say Hasbro is "not in a hurry," and that it will take "a very measured approach" to what comes next.

"We've got a lot of plans, a lot of different ways to go about it," Ayoub said. "We're starting to think about, okay, yeah, we're ready to start dipping toes a little bit and talking about a few things. And I think, in really short order, like I said, again, not to over-tease that point, we're going to have some other things to talk about around that."

A new Baldur's Gate will be a tough row to hoe for any developer following in Larian's footsteps: Baldur's Gate 3 set a new standard in RPG excellence that surpassed even the loftiest expectations of fans. But Ayoub told IGN he's "never one to shy down from a challenge."

"I think anything that forces us to raise our creative bar, and developers love to have a high bar to go after, and I think we've actually seen the team push some really interesting ideas that they're like, 'Okay, we need to raise our bar. We need to go bigger on this.' And things like that," he said. "So, I think that's our hope, right? We would keep raising the bar and everyone just tries to go a little higher."

There's no doubt that someone is going to take on that challenge, and this isn't the first time Hasbro has indicated that there are plenty of people out there eager for a shot. In April 2024, Eugen Evans, Hasbro's senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing, said the company was "talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, what does the future of the Baldur's Gate franchise look like?"

If we're lucky, we'll get a look at at least a little bit of that future soon. For now, if you're still waiting to try out Baldur's Gate 3 for yourself, this might be an opportune time: It's currently 20% off in the Steam Spring Sale, taking it to $48/£40/€48 until March 20.

