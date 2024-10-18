Fallout: London's latest patch makes more than 1,000 fixes and changes: 'The mod should be as solid as a rock'

Fallout: London - Official Patch 1.02 Announcement - YouTube Watch On

As Fallout: London approaches nearly one million downloads, Team Folon has released a new patch making more than 1,000 fixes and changes that it says will make "a massive difference" for players.

Released in July, Fallout: London is a complete conversion mod for Fallout 4 that takes players into the post-nuclear world of—you guessed it—London, and finally answers the pressing question, "What if British people could also blow themselves up? " The answer, appropriately enough, was mostly good, but also bad: The mod does a notably admirable job of transforming the distinctly American flavor of Fallout to a British tang, but it also suffered from some pretty serious technical problems .

Despite that, it was a hit, being redeemed on GOG more than 500,000 times in the first 24 hours of its release on the platform. Work continued through the 1.01 patch that arrived in August, which Team Folon said "should solve many problems people are having with performance and crashes," and now the new 1.02 patch promises to tune things up even more.

The full list of changes can be found in the real-time changelog on the Fallout: London website , but "major fixes" include changes to the level of detail system that should provide better visual consistency while reducing crashes and boosting performance, and a regeneration of precombines and previs, "a crucial optimization system in Fallout 4 that dramatically increases performance by culling what cannot be seen. Combined with a "polish pass on a number of collision measures that were causing crashes and being intrusive on gameplay," Fallout: London should now "be as solid as a rock."

"The mod is VERY close to being redeemed more than 1,000,000 times," Team Folon said on the Fallout: London Discord. "We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support and positivity the project has received.

"Your feedback plays a crucial role in our ongoing efforts to troubleshoot and fix bugs, and we'll keep refining Fallout: London until it’s polished to perfection."

To update Fallout: London to version 1.02, first update Fallout: London in your GOG library, which will update the launcher, then press "Play" to start the launcher, select the "Update" option, and follow the instructions from there. If you don't yet have Fallout: London, you can snag it from GOG —it's free, but you'll need to own Fallout 4 on either GOG or Steam to play.