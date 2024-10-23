Fallout: London celebrates the near-eradication of humanity by surpassing 1 million redemptions on GOG

Fallout: London - 1 Million Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Today, October 23, is Fallout Day: The day that a nuclear exchange between the US and China scourged most of humanity from the face of the Earth. It's appropriate, then, that it is also the day that Fallout: London , the total conversion mod that brings the horrors of post-nuclear existence to the British Isles, has officially surpassed the magic 1 million milestone.

"Fallout London has officially been redeemed over 1 million times on GOG," Team Folon announced, saying the mark "makes it one of the fastest and biggest [releases] in the history of Good Old Games."

"From all of us here on the Fallout London team, thank you. You've made this journey unforgettable. We're blown away by your support and we can't wait to share what's next. We'll keep calm and carry on fixing those bugs and we'll see you at our next milestone."

GOG commemorated the big number with a separate message of its own. "Supporting such a creative, ambitious fan project was an adventure GOG decided to embark on—not only out of our spirit of gamership, but to ensure that the rich, immersive worlds of games like Fallout continue to thrive," it wrote. "Today, we couldn’t be happier to see the success that Fallout: London has become—reaching the entirety of 1 million owners on our platform, and achieving it on Fallout Day no less. We'd like to take this moment to wholeheartedly congratulate Team Folon on their groundbreaking record!"

It's not clear whether Fallout: London actually hit a million redemptions today on GOG, or if it happened a day or three earlier and everyone decided to sit on it until today. Team Folon said it was close to one million redemptions when the 1.02 patch went live last week, after all, and it's very good timing indeed to hit such a notable number on such a noteworthy day.

But it's also possible that I'm overly cynical about such things, and in the end it doesn't really matter: It's a hell of an accomplishment, and when so many ambitious fan projects fail to even cross the finish line, it's great to see one doing so well.

If you haven't yet played Fallout: London, now's a good time to get into it. Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (which you need for the mod) is 75% off on GOG right now, as are all the other Fallout games (including the unfairly maligned Fallout Tactics ) except New Vegas , which for some reason (maybe GOG is looking to start up the "not canon" beef again) is 60% off.