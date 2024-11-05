Dragon Age: The Veilguard's first patch is coming later this week

In a rather pleasant change of pace, Dragon Age: The Veilguard launched last week and did not require an immediate crisis patch to get it working properly. A positive side effect of not requiring an online connection, possibly? Whatever the case, it was relatively smooth sailing for most players, but even so there's always tidying to be done, and a patch is on the way later this week.

"Hey everyone, we have our first patch for Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming later this week to all platforms!" BioWare announced on Steam . "This patch will include some bug fixes, minor balance changes, and some crash mitigations."

The full patch notes will be included with the patch itself, as is the way of things, but a few example fixes include:

Fixed an issue where some customizations were not applied to the Inquisitor correctly in one scene.

Fixed an issue where DLSS options could end up “grayed-out” on a 40-series Nvidia GPU. (PC only)

Fixed an issue that caused Companion Skill Points to reset.

Shortly after The Veilguard went live, BioWare also shared some " technical tips " for getting the most out of the game on PC, but that was really just "update your drivers" and use the low graphical preset if you're playing on Steam Deck, so not much to see there.

Which is good news, really: The patch announcement has attracted an assortment of replies asking for fixes for various specific issues—adding an option to hide the "skip" button on cutscenes seems pretty high on the request list—but there's no overwhelming flood of it doesn't work right. The fact that BioWare hasn't had to scramble to release workarounds and hotfixes straight out of the gate speaks well to the condition the game was in at launch.

There may not be much to say on the technical front right now, but we've got plenty of other Dragon Age: The Veilguard guides to get you off to a strong start, including the only one that really matters: How to knock boots with everyone.