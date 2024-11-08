Dragon Age: The Veilguard's first patch adds some Mass Effect flair to your wardrobe

As promised, the first patch for Dragon Age: The Veilguard is live, and not only does it fix a decent number of problems, it also brings some swanky new duds to the game that you might find familiar.

The new outfit was released to mark the Mass Effect-celebratin' N7 Day, which was "quieter" this year, largely because of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. You can snag it from a chest that will appear next to the Lighthouse workshop after Harding's "Singing Blade" is complete—after the patch is installed, naturally.

Happy #N7Day! Make sure you download the latest patch for #DragonAge: The Veilguard - there's a gift waiting for you 💫 Instructions:- After patching, you’ll find a chest next to the Workshop- Chest appears after completing the Harding Mission “The Singing Blade”- If “The… pic.twitter.com/hREYbTdnqiNovember 7, 2024

I won't lie, I can't say the outfit is actually "familiar" in the sense that I look at it and immediately think Mass Effect. Looks more Assassin's Creed-like to me, something Ezio might put on if he decided he was tired of all the sneaking and parkour, and wanted to just tank out for a while. It does carry on what I suppose we can now call a tradition, though: Back in 2010, Mass Effect 2 got some very swish Blood Dragon armor based on Dragon Age: Origins, which had launched just a few months earlier.

There was definitely no confusion about this armor's origins.

(Image credit: BioWare, Mass Effect Wiki)

Anyway, the meat of the matter is the patch , which makes no major gameplay changes but address a few dozen bugs and balance issues: "The Dalish elf in the Unwanted Guests quest is now an actual elf" seems like an important fix for a character who is supposed to be an elf, but for me the highlight has to be "NPC necks no longer grow unexpectedly."

With this first patch out the door, EA said it will "be supporting the game with additional patches in the future to help make your playing experience even better." There's no indication as to when it expects the next update to arrive, though, so for now, if you're having issues, hopefully this will help. The full patch notes are below.

N7 Day Content:

Rook can find a new N7 day appearance in the Lighthouse. This is a cosmetic only armor.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where DLSS options could end up “grayed-out” on a 40-series Nvidia GPU.



Eliminated the cause of a small number of crashes.



Updated XeSS version to 1.3.1.



Fixed an issue where some customizations were not applied to the Inquisitor correctly in .



Fixed a bug that caused Companion Skill Points to reset.



Adjusted Companion Approval notifications so they remain on-screen longer as scenes end.



Harding now has arrows in her quiver and is ready for battle.



Global banter should no longer start too early.



Harding and Taash banter no longer repeats indefinitely.



Fixed potential issues that could occur if a player fast traveled during a quest.



Changing your party members on the way to certain quests no longer breaks the camera for in-world missions.



Updated a number of assets to improve visual performance over long distances.



Fixed several distance “pop-ins” on level art assets.



Added collision to several assets that were missing it.



Fixed a minor texture issue with codex art.



Added haptics to a number of interactions and events.



Fixed lip sync in some ambient scenes.



Adjusted audio balance on several assets.



Changing equipment no longer disables helmet voice processing.



Fixed several objective markers that were spawning improperly.



Cleaned up certain interactions between Skills that caused them to not behave as described.



Apparitions generated by Iron Veil will now attack .



Entropic Spheres now behave properly on vertical surfaces.



Fixed a bug where Taunt would sometimes be cleared early, which caused enemies to ignore it.



Fixed a rare issue where Rogues would not hold their bow while aiming down sights.



Made the detailed-stats screen more readable.



Balance changes made to certain fights to match design intent.



Balance adjustments made to several player skills.



Fixed leashing exploits on major encounters.



The Rage Demon’s Ring of Fire should now be appropriately dodgeable in all situations.



Slowed down the speedy raven in Hossberg.



Adjusted creepy corpse movement while they moved on/off-camera.



The Dalish elf in the Unwanted Guests quest is now an actual elf.



Fixed a rare blocking issue in the Sea of Blood quest.



Halla should no longer float during the In Entropy’s Grasp quest.



Fixed a blocking issue in the Pinnacle of Its Kind quest.



Adjusted timing on epilogue text cards.



NPC necks no longer grow unexpectedly.



Corrected instances where NPCs would not properly look at each other or at Rook.



Long hair should now properly mesh with certain armor.



Fixed several issues with makeup in character creation.



Venatori crystal VFX should now disappear properly.



Added scroll wheel support to the sell screen.



Opening the journal while on the map no longer causes it to continue scrolling.



The Achievements will now be gained properly upon .