Don't expect Dragon Age: The Veilguard before October at the absolute earliest
Time to fill September up with other games.
BioWare has been vague on the release date of its upcoming pansexual dwarf-romance simulator Dragon Age: The Veilguard, saying only that it'll be out in autumn this year. We can now narrow that launch date a wee bit further, as publisher Electronic Arts has updated its quarterly report to give Dragon Age: The Veilguard a Q3 release—meaning it should be out between October 1 and December 31—as spotted by Eurogamer.
Don't book time off in October just yet, however. It'll be the 10th anniversary of Dragon Age: Inquisition's release in November, which would be a noteworthy time to put out its sequel. A recent blog post from BioWare says we should expect the actual release date, as well as "a new roadmap" and "more looks at the game" in August.
BioWare recently said the next Dragon Age will contain 140,000 lines of dialogue, which puts it ahead of Inquisition's 88,000 words and the estimated 114,921 lines of dialogue in Baldur's Gate 3. Hopefully that means the companion banter will trigger a little more frequently than it did in Inquisition, where your pals would speak up once every 15 minutes if you were lucky. I'm still bitter I never got to hear Dorian flirt with The Iron Bull.
We've been divided in our levels of optimism regarding BioWare's potential for a return to form in The Veilguard. Fraser Brown thought the gameplay reveal emphasized how terminally out of touch EA and BioWare have become. I'm a little closer to the hopeful outlook/copium level displayed by Ted Litchfield, who is actually pretty optimistic about Dragon Age: The Veilguard despite being an old school RPG sicko.
