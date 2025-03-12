'Diversify your fashion endgame' with this Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod that gives Henry fly new gambesons, pourpoints, and caftans
Dress to impress with unique outerwear recreated from NPC-exclusive assets and matched with recolored accessories.
The last time I saw my version of Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 he was covered in dirt and blood and wearing a pair of pants he stole off a corpse. Not exactly a fashion kingpin, let alone an actual king.
And even for those who have been more successful with their Henry: he doesn't ever really exude drip, does he? As modder Laie puts it, maybe it's time to "diversify your fashion endgame" in KCD2.
The Outer Garments mod lets Henry say yes to the dress, except instead of a dress it's a series of top-layer garments made from NPC-exclusive assets that have been paired with recolored accessories. Adorn the lad with some sharp-looking gambesons, pourpoints, and caftans and you'll notice his swag increase by a factor of 10.
"I found it a pity that there are so many cool looking gambesons/pourpoints/caftans in the game, yet you never get to see them much throughout a normal playthrough," Laie says. "I was an avid KCD1 player back in the days and after hundreds of hours poured into that game, I came out thinking that combat jacket, which is basically a type of gambeson that can be worn on top of armor, was the coolest piece of gear among all the fashion options available in KCD1, and its absence in KCD2 is sorely missed."
With the mod installed you'll find Hank's new duds at the armorer northeast of the fountain in Kittenberg. The items will be tier 4 quality. Here's just a handful to choose from:
And there's lots more you can browse on the mod's page at Nexus Mods. If you're looking for more sick duds, you can also check out the modder's other wardrobe mod, Refined Garments, which adds lots of new coats, hoods, and gloves for Henry to wear.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
