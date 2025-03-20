Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's director was 'starving for new turn-based RPGs,' and figured if he wanted them, there would be others out there who'd want to play his game

News
By published

Lady smiling with the sun in her face
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

I had the chance to talk to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 producer François Meurisse during the 2025 Game Developers Conference, and the Sandfall Interactive COO got down to brass tacks about how the game draws on JRPG history, the types of stories that can be told with these mechanics, and how the ambitious Expedition 33 has more in common with previous JRPGs than it might seem.

Meurisse told me that the game came about because Sandfall founder and Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche "was kind of starving for new turn based RPG games when he started development as a passion project in early 2019."

Coming on the heels of Persona 5's breakout success, and looking at his own yearning for more such games, Broche concluded there had to be a market for the turn-based, JRPG-style game he wanted to make. It's a sentiment that reminds me of how Larian took a chance on the first Divinity: Original Sin, or New Blood's mission to revive old genres beloved by its developers.

The first games I thought of when playing a preview build of Expedition 33 were Paper Mario and the Mario and Luigi RPGs, which spruced up an otherwise-old fashioned style of JRPG combat with timing-based minigames⁠—Expedition 33 has a parry system for mitigating attacks, as well as the ability to free aim with ranged weapons to hit enemy weak points.

But according to Meurisse, project lead Broche was drawing on other sources of inspiration. "It was really funny, because I'm a big Nintendo player, so when Guillaume came up with the defense system, I was like, 'Okay, this is from Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door,'" he said. But Broche had never played, and actually only checked out the Nintendo classic after development had already started, on Meurisse's recommendation.

Meurisse said that Broche "was playing FromSoftware games at the time of development, and Sekiro in particular. He felt like, 'Oh yeah, what if I can get the feeling of the party in Sekiro, but into a turn-based game.'

"His influences are way more about Final Fantasy, Lost Odyssey, FromSoftware, and I'm much more on the Paper Mario, Earth Bound influences."

So even with Expedition 33's unique aesthetic and eclectic combo of mechanics, Meurisse sees it as having a lot in common with prior JRPGs, as opposed to being a big innovator or disruptor.

"I don't know if we're super innovative in our gameplay mechanics," he said. "I think not, but they're just assembled in a unique and clever way." That's not necessarily a bad thing: Everything that made Baldur's Gate 3 special can be found in other CRPGs⁠—Arcanum, Fallout, Dragon Age, and Divinity, to name a few⁠—but never under one roof before.

We finished by discussing the increasing variety in the types of stories and aesthetic presentation we've been seeing in JRPGs and JRPG-style games in recent years: Like a Dragon, Undertale, Persona 5, and Expedition 33 are some bigger-name examples, but there are also weirder, more experimental indies like Hylics, Felvidek, or Fear and Hunger. "If it's done with the right ideas and creativity and the right creator," said Meurisse, "I think any kind of gameplay can fit any kind of story." Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will release on April 23, and you can wishlist it over on Steam.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
New RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33&#039;s team of protagonists, including Gustave, Lune, and Maelle
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the surreal debut RPG from Sandfall Interactive, is out this April and I can't wait to hang out with my inscrutable balloon comrade
Gustave and Lune
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 feels like a French Persona, with an impressive combat system that I should love, but which I actually hate
New RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33&#039;s team of protagonists, including Gustave, Lune, and Maelle
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is already getting a live-action movie from the folks behind the Tomb Raider and Just Cause adaptations, even though the RPG isn't out yet
Key art of the videogame Lunacid, showing a pale, long haired knight in purple armor contemplating a purple, flaming sword surrounded by the different phases of the moon.
One of my favorite indie RPGs is getting a follow-up made with FromSoftware's 25-year-old Super Mario Maker for first person dungeon crawlers
The Blood of Dawnwalker&#039;s antagonist vampire, Brencis, looking at the game&#039;s protagonist, Coen.
The Blood of Dawnwalker's creative director explains how the RPG's narrative sandbox works: 'the core of it is maximising players' freedom'
Knight with broken sword flanked by goblin and angel in strange underground environment.
D&D-skewering, Disco Elysium-inspired RPG Esoteric Ebb had me trying my best to be a cleric while my Intelligence stat kept telling me to become a wizard-king
Latest in RPG
Lady smiling with the sun in her face
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's director was 'starving for new turn-based RPGs,' and figured if he wanted them, there would be others out there who'd want to play his game
Astarion, a silver-haired vampire from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, places a hand on his chest and pouts.
Wizards of the Coast gaming head says Baldur's Gate 3 'certainly raised the bar' and changed how they think about big budget D&D, but they still want 'different entry points' including smaller games
Natarkveld, a horrific amalgamation of Nata and Arkveld, screeches like a creature in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds player spits in the face of creation, fuses Nata with Arkveld like they're doing a Full Metal Alchemist villain speedrun
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots
How to become a ghoul in Fallout 76
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 5 times more than the original in its first month
Ghoul in sunglasses
Some Fallout 76 players have encountered a 'major game-breaking bug' which either makes it impossible to complete the ghoul quest or just makes you temporarily invisible
Latest in News
Lady smiling with the sun in her face
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's director was 'starving for new turn-based RPGs,' and figured if he wanted them, there would be others out there who'd want to play his game
A monster made of glowing skulls has a brinrevolver aimed at it in Abyssus.
Wield a brinerevolver as a brinehunter in Abyssus, the briniest ‘brinepunk’ shooter this side of the Mariana Trench
Two airships fire broadsides into each other&#039;s hull in Echoes of Elysium.
In this airship-building survival game, I faced an enemy worth punching trees over: 'The hubris of man'
Onimusha 2 cover art
If you were worried Onimusha 2 won’t be hard enough, I have great news: Hell mode is here to ruin your life
A mascot character from The Finals winks at the camera while brandishing a minigun.
The Finals new season is here, toting permanent team deathmatch and a giant minigun
Astarion, a silver-haired vampire from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, places a hand on his chest and pouts.
Wizards of the Coast gaming head says Baldur's Gate 3 'certainly raised the bar' and changed how they think about big budget D&D, but they still want 'different entry points' including smaller games
More about rpg
Astarion, a silver-haired vampire from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, places a hand on his chest and pouts.

Wizards of the Coast gaming head says Baldur's Gate 3 'certainly raised the bar' and changed how they think about big budget D&D, but they still want 'different entry points' including smaller games
Natarkveld, a horrific amalgamation of Nata and Arkveld, screeches like a creature in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds player spits in the face of creation, fuses Nata with Arkveld like they're doing a Full Metal Alchemist villain speedrun
A monster made of glowing skulls has a brinrevolver aimed at it in Abyssus.

Wield a brinerevolver as a brinehunter in Abyssus, the briniest ‘brinepunk’ shooter this side of the Mariana Trench

See more latest
Most Popular
A monster made of glowing skulls has a brinrevolver aimed at it in Abyssus.
Wield a brinerevolver as a brinehunter in Abyssus, the briniest ‘brinepunk’ shooter this side of the Mariana Trench
Two airships fire broadsides into each other&#039;s hull in Echoes of Elysium.
In this airship-building survival game, I faced an enemy worth punching trees over: 'The hubris of man'
Onimusha 2 cover art
If you were worried Onimusha 2 won’t be hard enough, I have great news: Hell mode is here to ruin your life
Painkiller (2025) screenshot
Painkiller is back, and maybe they'll finally get it right this time
Bannerlord naval expansion reveal
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is heading to the ocean with a Viking-themed naval expansion this summer
A mascot character from The Finals winks at the camera while brandishing a minigun.
The Finals new season is here, toting permanent team deathmatch and a giant minigun
Shodan, the villainous AI from System Shock
Nightdive's remaster of System Shock 2, the peak of immersive sims, finally has a release date
Astarion, a silver-haired vampire from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, places a hand on his chest and pouts.
Wizards of the Coast gaming head says Baldur's Gate 3 'certainly raised the bar' and changed how they think about big budget D&D, but they still want 'different entry points' including smaller games
A jester eating a banana
'He's just gonna show up one day and say, here's 100 new jokers:' Balatro's publisher doesn't know how big the 1.1 update will be or when it's coming
A stylized drawing of a horned demon with a skull for a face and glowing eyes peering over a forest cabin.
Bloober Team’s new horror label just unveiled an isometric survival horror game straight out of a comic book: ‘Avoid the Horned Man at all costs’