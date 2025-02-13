Avowed advance access launch time and full release date
Avowed's proper launch is on the 18th, but Premium Edition preorderers can play it five days early.
With Avowed's imminent launch, it's almost time to return to Obsidian's world of Eora for the first time since 2018's Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire. We've got the de rigueur "advanced access" preorder bonus for those who forked over for the game's "Premium" edition, with high roller fans able to access Avowed beginning on February 13.
The rest of us will have to wait for Avowed's proper release next Tuesday, February 18. Below, I've laid out Avowed's unlock times by time zone, with one section for advanced access, and another for all us plebs.
Avowed advanced access unlock time
Premium Edition players get "advance access" to Avowed beginning at 10 am Pacific on Thursday, February 13.
To play Avowed before its main launch date of February 18, you'll need to have put down $90 on a preorder of its premium edition to play five days early. Obsidian didn't publicly reveal specific launch times for Avowed but according to the estimate listed on its Steam store page, and information we received separately from Obsidian, should be available at 10 am Pacific.
Avowed early access launch times
- 10 am PST, February 13 (Los Angeles)
- 1 pm EST, February 13 (New York)
- 6 pm GMT, February 13 (London)
- 7 pm CEST, February 13 (Berlin)
- 5 am, February 14 (AEDT)
- 7 am, February 14 (NZDT)
Avowed full launch release date
Avowed's full launch date is on Tuesday, February 18, likely at 10 am Pacific. As with the advance access period, Obsidian and Microsoft didn't give specific unlock times for Avowed. Since its Steam store launch for advance access lines up with a common Steam store unlock time, we should be able to assume the same will apply to its full launch date on the 18th.
Here's how that breaks down in other time zones:
- 10 am PST, February 18 (Los Angeles)
- 1 pm EST, February 18 (New York)
- 6 pm GMT, February 18 (London)
- 7 pm CEST, February 18 (Berlin)
- 5 am, February 19 (AEDT)
- 7 am, February 19 (NZDT)
Can you preload Avowed on PC?
It looks like you can only preload Avowed on Xbox. Going off Microsoft's other releases, we'll likely have to wait for Avowed to unlock to start downloading it on PC.
