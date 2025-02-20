My Loyal Shield treasure map solution in Avowed

Galawain's Tusks' treasure hunts are much harder to solve than their earlier counterparts, though you'd expect nothing less from the harsh, lava-filled wastes of Avowed 's final region. The My Loyal Shield treasure map is a perfect example, sending you backpacking around this rocky region in search of... a small tower poking out of some rocks. It's not much, right? You'll also need to find a hidden button to open the door guarding your loot, so it's far from simple even once you know where to look.

To grab this treasure map for yourself, all you'll need to do is buy it from Stockkeeper Eberk at the Southern Warden Tower for 5,220 coins. This merchant also sells tons of high-tier crafting materials to upgrade equipment , including max-level adra , so it's worth picking some up while you're here.

My Loyal Shield treasure map solution

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

The My Loyal Shield treasure chest is behind a hidden door in the tower next to the lava river in the west of Twinedwood, just south of the Outcast Tower Camp area. There's a fast-travel beacon right next to it, though you can also head northwest from the Southern Warden Tower.

To reach this treasure:

From the south side of the tower, walk down the path to the left that leads between the rocks and along the lava river Climb up the ledges (minding the jump) until you reach a circular building Activate the small button on the left side of the desk, behind the large pot Go straight ahead to exit the room to find the secret door now open Walk through the doorway and drop into the ruin below where you'll see the treasure chest next to an ornate wall on the left

This treasure map rewards you with the Time's Tarnish unique shield, the very shield that the soldier claims saved him in countless battles. Looking at the stats, it's not hard to see why. Whenever you block, there's a 20% chance to refill 20 stamina and a 10% chance to avoid melee damage if you take a hit. It's perfect for fighters since there's less pressure to max out your stamina. Instead, you can spare an extra point or two for bonus Might.