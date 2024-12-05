Revenge of the Savage Planet’s bizarre new trailer teases May release, home decor, and lots of goo

The sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet is sending pioneer program inductees back into the final frontier, with new tools of the trade and more shown off in a trailer released at today’s PC Gaming Show.

Every time I turn back and give Savage Planet a look, its irreverent pulp sci-fi humor seems to grow more unhinged, and this trailer is no exception. Kindred Aerospace representatives are rendered in loving live action with acting that I’m sure would make Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 star Tim Curry proud. The spirit of campy budget sci-fi is alive and well here, which PC Gamer reviewer Phil Iwaniuk praised the original for, calling it "a comedy-metroidvania-survival-shooter-platformer, then, a kind of Subnautica among the stars with extra bells and whistles."

(Image credit: Raccoon Logic)

Revenge of the Savage Planet was revealed a few months ago and this trailer offers a closer look at what's going to be different on this expedition between shots of rail-grinding and alien-fleeing.

The original game’s cooperative action-adventuring returns with some added visual flair, but there’s a little more customization than last time. The most exciting to my Sims-rotted brain is the decorable Space Trailer, which we see adorned with an arcade machine, a pool table, and more. There also seems to be more gear than before, with goo-spewing and water-blasting gadgets getting some airtime.

This should all come in handy given that the world count has gone from one to four (should it be Revenge of the Savage Planets?), with all sorts of surreal flora and fauna to scan, collect, and blast to bits. And it’s all coming in pretty early next year with a May 2025 release window, so your co-op squad won’t be waiting too long to start blasting.

Revenge of the Savage Planet already has a Steam page where you can chuck it on your wishlist.