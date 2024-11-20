No, it's not your imagination: Reddit is down. A cause for the outage hasn't been announced at this point, but the powers that be are currently "investigating the issue."

Attempts to reach Reddit are currently being met with a bit of alarming text: "upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure."

The problem is also clearly visible through DownDetector:

(Image credit: DownDetector)

The Reddit Status account on Twitter also confirmed the outage.

Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/PLSwLrcuYdNovember 20, 2024

We'll keep an eye on things and update when more information is available.