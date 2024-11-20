Reddit is down
"The front page of the internet" is currently trying to figure out what's gone wrong.
No, it's not your imagination: Reddit is down. A cause for the outage hasn't been announced at this point, but the powers that be are currently "investigating the issue."
Attempts to reach Reddit are currently being met with a bit of alarming text: "upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure."
The problem is also clearly visible through DownDetector:
The Reddit Status account on Twitter also confirmed the outage.
Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/PLSwLrcuYdNovember 20, 2024
We'll keep an eye on things and update when more information is available.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.