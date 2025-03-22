Chaotic courier sim Deliver At All Costs will crash through your letterbox this May, and its latest trailer is even weirder than I expected

Deliver At All Costs - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

After more than four years of development, the slapstick driving sim Deliver At All Costs finally has a release date and will let you cause carnage in its '50s-inspired world in just a couple of months.

Developed by Studio Far Out Games, Deliver At All Costs casts players as Winston Green, a struggling courier desperate to make his mark in the island slice of Americana that is St Monique. Hedoes so by taking on increasingly hazardous delivery jobs. It's an isometric driving game with DMA-era Grand Theft Auto leanings, but with a heavy emphasis on destruction and physics-based shenanigans..

Although I've had my eye on Deliver At All Costs for some time, I hadn't fully clocked just how wilfully silly it is, something which this new video takes pains to emphasise. Within the space of two minutes, Winston drives a shrunken convertible beneath the axles of other vehicles, weaves through town with a massive wrecking ball tied to his pickup, steals a package from another pickup truck with a miniature crane bolted to the back of his vehicle, and drives around with a literal target on his roof while getting bombed by the army. It's wild.

This same silliness resonated with Josh, who thought Deliver At All Costs gave the strongest showing at an event by publisher Konami, which featured the Silent Hill 2 remake and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. "Once you've got the job, your tasks only escalate in complexity and lunacy," he wrote in September last year. "The last job I did before I was ushered out of the demo was transporting a machine that kept spitting out helium balloons, making my car ever lighter until every slight ramp sent me sailing across half the map like James and the Giant Peach."

Deliver At All Costs also has an intriguing history. It started out life as a free game designed as a school project by a bunch of Swedish students, which PCG alumnus Andy Kelly raved about back in 2021. With Deliver At All Costs representing a much larger, fuller version of that idea, the earlier game has since been renamed 'Delivery Man', and is still free to download.

The shiny new Deliver At All Costs releases on May 22, and there's a demo that you can download and try out for yourself. While there's a huge amount of competition in 2025, including from other Konami-published games like the MGS3 remake, I have a sneaking suspicion this one could end up on a lot of game of the year lists.