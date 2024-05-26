Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, May 26

All the tips you need to make your way through Sunday's Wordle are on this page. Come brush up your daily guesses with our general tips and tricks, help yourself to today's hint, or turn around a tough game with the answer to the May 26 (1072) puzzle.

A very silly opening guess (hey, it's Sunday) turned out to be a lot of help today, revealing a key letter I normally would have avoided until I had few options left. With that quickly sorted out, it didn't take long for the rest of today's Wordle to fall into place..

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, May 26

A slanted (but not right-angled) edge on something would be called this. A wooden bookcase or table might have this feature running down its sides, as could glass, mirrors, or even picture frames.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let me help. The answer to the May 26 (1072) Wordle is BEVEL .

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 25: TITAN

TITAN May 24: GLIDE

GLIDE May 23: SWISH

SWISH May 22: EXALT

EXALT May 21: DINGO

DINGO May 20: NICER

NICER May 19: HITCH

HITCH May 18: BRINY

BRINY May 17: TUTOR

TUTOR May 16: STALL

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.