Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, August 25

Whether you're after a few quick Wordle tips, a more in-depth clue, or just need to find out exactly what Sunday's winning word is, you're in the right place. Make sure you get your August 25 (1163) Wordle off to the very best start with our freshly crafted hint, or if you'd rather guarantee yourself a win, click through to today's answer. Easy.

Oh wow, a win in two. I knew my opening guess was a good word to use, but I didn't think it was going to be that helpful. Well, that's me done for the day. Now what? What do people do when they're not playing Wordle?

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, August 25

This word is fish and footwear. Think of the name of a flat, edible, fish—or a special sort of wheeled shoe. Either way, you've just found today's answer.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

You might need this. The answer to the August 25 (1163) Wordle is SKATE.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 24: FILET

FILET August 23: LEECH

LEECH August 22: BRUTE

BRUTE August 21: MULCH

MULCH August 20: DELAY

DELAY August 19: METER

METER August 18: LANKY

LANKY August 17: STORM

STORM August 16: BRACE

BRACE August 15: ACORN

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.