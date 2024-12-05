I’ve half a mind to try Henry Halfhead when it releases in 2025 after seeing its newest trailer

In a new trailer at today’s PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, Henry Halfhead’s eponymous protagonist learns to see themself in various household objects. That is, they transform into those objects and then carry out their basic functions.

It’s a cute short with a bespoke theme song that’s already worming its way into my ear, but the premise is the most eye-catching thing on offer here. It’s not obvious what the clear-cut objectives are in Henry Halfhead, but the Steam page implies that players will help the depressed Henry overcome his ennui by expanding his living space into an increasingly elaborate physics sandbox and finding the fun in mundane household items.

(Image credit: Lululu Entertainment)

With no limbs or torso to manipulate the world around him, Henry becomes his surroundings instead, whether a handbag, an apple, a cardboard box, or a pair of dentures. A colorful example from the Steam page involves becoming a knife, carving off a few slices of bread, then becoming the bread and hopping into the toaster. The room is described as a "joyful playground" where finding novel interactions and uncovering new objects is its own reward as the story progresses.

The quirky aesthetic and pleasant vibes make this the friendliest game about possession yet, and the sight of soaring around as a paper airplane has me curious to know what else is in store with the game's 150+ playable objects. Henry Halfhead also supports local co-op and Steam’s Remote Play Together if you prefer your cozy puzzlers side-by-side with a friend.

Henry Halfhead has a release window of 2025, and can be wishlisted right here on Steam.