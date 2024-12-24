On the one hand, "score inflation" is a real concern we discuss. We think a game should have to be really special to receive a 90%, so when we start talking about a 94% or a 95%, the game in question ought to make us feel like the guy in the galaxy brain meme with light beams shooting out of his head. As a group, we've still never awarded a score higher than 98%, and the pages of PC Gamer's UK edition have yet to see a score above 97%, which was only given last year to Baldur's Gate 3. PC Gamer is 30 years old.

On the other hand, sometimes your reviewers come to you and say, look, I know this has the appearance of an ASCII game from the '80s, but it's amazing, incredible, fantastic, brilliant. 94%! And you ask them some questions, and ask other editors what they think, and play it for yourself a bit, and a little while later you're doing a water ritual with a guy named Abbashaphat Mordecai which causes your reputation with "newly sentient beings" to decrease, and so you decide, alright: 94% it is.

Sometimes the games are just good. That was true a lot this year.

Of course, a score is just shorthand for how a reviewer felt about a game, and lots of games don't get high scores from us even though plenty of people think they're brilliant, including people at PC Gamer. Most games don't get a score from us at all, because we can't possibly review everything, and don't typically score early access games. In other words, this is not a comprehensive list of the best games of the year, and in fact some of our 2024 GOTY Award winners aren't on it. And yet it's still a pretty big list. 2024 perhaps wasn't the splashiest year for PC gaming, but bad? Definitely not.

Here are PC Gamer's highest review scores of 2024:

89%

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

90%

(Image credit: Coffee Stain)

91%

(Image credit: Blue Manchu)

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake : "welcoming for newcomers, a fan's dream, and a truly timeless classic"

: "welcoming for newcomers, a fan's dream, and a truly timeless classic" Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance : “combines the fresh, familiar, and the fiendish into one incredible RPG”

: “combines the fresh, familiar, and the fiendish into one incredible RPG” Wild Bastards : "The roguelike and FPS genres haven't been spliced so successfully since Deathloop"

: "The roguelike and FPS genres haven't been spliced so successfully since Deathloop" Balatro: "A roguelike deckbuilder debut already worthy of joining Slay the Spire and Monster Train at the King’s table. Essential"

92%

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape : "It's simply the best Destiny 2 expansion—both a satisfying conclusion to the series' first saga, and a compelling shooter packed full of stuff to do"

: "It's simply the best Destiny 2 expansion—both a satisfying conclusion to the series' first saga, and a compelling shooter packed full of stuff to do" Factorio: Space Age: "Blowing out Factorio’s scale and reinventing its factory systems multiple times over, Space Age is an immediate contender for the best expansion ever made"

94%

(Image credit: Freehold Games)

Caves of Qud: "a genre-defining achievement in play, story, and roleplaying freedom"

95%

(Image credit: Atlus)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree : "not only complements the base game but expands its thematic and systemic scope even further."

: "not only complements the base game but expands its thematic and systemic scope even further." Metaphor: ReFantazio: "a beautiful, 100-hour-long journey from beginning to end"