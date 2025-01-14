Blade and Soul Neo is a full-on remaster of NCsoft's 2012 wuxia-themed MMO

Blade & Soul NEO: Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

NCsoft is working on a "modern reinterpretation" of its Blade and Soul MMO called Blade and Soul Neo, a remaster that promises a range of visual enhancements, gameplay updates, and a way for fans to "re-live that pure MMO action fantasy experience they once knew."

Blade and Soul Neo will follow the storyline of the original game: Players will select from one of four races based on "animal lore"—dragon, qilin, phoenix, and turtle—and from seven classes including Assassin, Blade Dancer, Blade Master, Destroyer, Force Master, Kung Fu Master, and Summoner as they embark upon an adventure to "restore honor to their clan that's been wiped out by enemy forces."

Visually, though, the game has been upgraded considerably, with enhanced textures and lighting, better animations, and more environmental details. Combat customization has also been expanded to offer players more flexibility in building their own unique combat techniques. The "Windwalk" mechanic will also be changed: Originally limited by a stamina bar, Blade and Soul Neo will feature "infinite Windwalk" for both walking and sprinting so you can get where you need to go without an excess of fiddling around.

Blade and Soul didn't really knock our socks off when it finally made its way to western gamers in 2016, following its 2012 debut in Korea and 2014 release in Japan. The PvP combat was "excellent" but the game as a whole was "just the same grind that's already done much better in other games." That might not be an issue, except PvP gameplay is limited until you've "pushed through the dreadfully dull PvE and leveled your character up to the cap. While arena matches equalize gear, you won't have access to all of your abilities until you've unlocked them through leveling."

How exactly Blade and Soul Neo will go about changing up its combat mechanics remains to be seen, but the promise of "enhanced combat customization" could be a sign that level-based ability locks are being cut, which would be a big step in the right direction.

A release date for Blade and Soul Neo hasn't been announced but NCsoft says it's "coming soon." In the meantime, if you're curious you can pre-register for the remaster at bladeandsoul.com.