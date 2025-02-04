After working on Ultima Online for 26 years, producer Bonnie Armstrong is stepping down to 'work in my greenhouse, play with puppies, and snuggle with my hubby'

The old-school MMO Ultima Online has been around for more than 27 years, and producer Bonnie Armstrong has been working on it for 26 of them. Earlier this week, though, Armstrong announced that she's stepping down from the role, although she's not leaving it behind completely.

"I am writing to all of you to inform you that I am stepping down as producer. Greg Havlusch aka Kyronix will be taking over as producer and will drive the roadmap, all of the systems, and content in the game," Armstrong wrote (via MassivelyOP). Despite leaving the producer role, Armstrong said she'll continue working with UO's game masters and event moderators.

"I am sure all of you are curious as to why am I stepping down as producer," Armstrong continued. "I have been the luckiest person alive to be able to work with all of the players and the smart creative people I have worked with present and past. But it is time for me to enjoy some time off to work in my greenhouse, play with puppies, and snuggle with my hubby.

"On a personal note, I want to say the last 26 years working on UO and interacting with some of the most creative, fun, and passionate players I have ever known has been a highlight for me. This has been a difficult decision but one that is good for me."

Armstong has been with Ultima Online throughout its sometimes turbulent history, from its roots in Origin Systems through Electronic Arts, Mythic Entertainment, and Broadsword Online Games, which took over development after EA closed Mythic in 2014. It's a hell of a run by any measure, for both Armstrong and Ultima Online itself, and most of the responses to her departure announcement are positive and supportive.

Stepping into the role of producer will be designer Greg "Kyronix" Havlusch, himself a longtime veteran of the game: He got his start as an event moderator in 2008 and became a designer in 2012.

"Like many of you, I have spent thousands and thousands of hours in Britannia, living in a world born of mystic arts and ancient sorcery," Havlusch wrote in his own message. "When the opportunity to work on Ultima Online became available, I jumped at the chance. Having had the pleasure of being part of the UO dev team and creating adventures for all of you over the last thirteen years has been the ride of a lifetime!

"None of this would have been possible without the trust and confidence of Bonnie Armstrong, and for that, I am so thankful. She plucked me from obscurity and gave me the chance to become an event moderator and later a designer. Her dedication, longevity, and love for this community are something rarely seen in the videogame industry."

Despite being around for more than a quarter-century, and its deep commitment to far-from-modern sensibilities, Ultima Online is "grilling, chilling, and still thriving all these years later," we said in 2023. And original Ultima creator Richard Garriott still wants to do more, with both an "updated" Ultima Online and a new singleplayer game in the series. There's just one minor hitch: He needs to "buy EA" first.