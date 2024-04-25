After 10 years on Steam, Korean MMO ArcheAge is giving up on North America and Europe

A study about what might happen at the end of the world based on player behaviour in the Korean MMO ArcheAge is about to be put to the test. After a nearly 10-year run on Steam, ArcheAge servers in North America and Europe will be closed in June.

"After discussing the performance of ArcheAge with XL Games at length, we have concluded that we’re no longer able to provide the MMORPG we envisioned," publisher Kakao Games wrote in a closure announcement. "The declining number of active players means the game’s content is no longer accessible in the way it used to be, and the experience of it is different from what was originally intended. In light of this, we’ve made the difficult decision to terminate the live service of ArcheAge in Europe and North America.

"We understand this news is disappointing, for it’s a feeling we share. ArcheAge has been a big part of our lives, and we know many of you have a history with the game many times longer than ours. As we approach the end of this journey, we invite you to join us as we ride into the sunset."

There is still some life left in ArcheAge though: The announcement doesn't make any references to specific regions outside of North America and Europe, meaning that the East Asian servers should still be fair game. While Kakao Games does note that ArcheAge publishers in other regions have "implemented IP blocks based on their respective licensing agreements," It still sounds like you should be able to make an account in another region if you need your ArcheAge fix that badly.

"If you eventually find yourself part of a different publisher’s Territory of Service, you are more than welcome to play," the FAQ states. "Keep in mind that your EUNA in-game data will not be available in other regions, and you will have to start with a fresh account."

ArcheAge player numbers have been in the doldrums for years. Following a peak of about 6,500 players on Steam in 2014, the player count tailed off dramatically: Since mid-2020 the concurrent player count has generally hovered a little over 100, which is neither sustainable nor much fun for an MMO. A merge of ArcheAge and the ArcheAge: Unchained spinoff, which is essentially the same game with a different monetization model, took place in November 2023 and barely moved the dial: Following the merge, the concurrent player count briefly climbed into the low 200s.

For players impacted by the looming shutdown, the plan is to go out in style. The sale of credits has now been halted but the in-game marketplace will remain available until the end, and players with remaining Patron time and Tactful Life buff time will have it automatically exchanged for credits so they can do something with it. Developer XL Games is also planning "equipment giveaway" and "progress support" events, saying, "We hope to make great memories in ArcheAge during the rest of the service."