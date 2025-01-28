Trevor's voice actor says he won't be in GTA 6, though would've liked a cameo where he got 'killed at the beginning'

The biggest game of 2025, if it doesn't get delayed, is undoubtedly going to be Grand Theft Auto 6: We've had a trailer but little else from Rockstar, even though Take-Two's CEO says the game's on-track for "fall" (though who knows when we'll see the PC version). And gamers abhor a vacuum, so GTA fans are essentially posting through it. The latest theory involved the moon, the identification order for Bonnie and Clyde, and a license plate: I'm not kidding.

Among the many fan theories about the game are hopes that we may see some of the old gang from GTA 5. GTA doesn't really do recurring characters, but it has had cameos as well as plenty of nods to previous protagonists. GTA 5 voice actor Steven Ogg, who plays the deeply sociopathic Trevor, has now rather definitively put paid to that idea, even if he does have a notion of how he would've liked it to be handled.

"I wish [I was in GTA 6]" said Ogg in an interview with ScreenRant. "It would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning." This is an echo of Trevor's own beginnings, which can be fairly called one of the most divisive in series history: Near the start of GTA 5 Trevor is confronted by Johnny Kleibitz, the protagonist of GTA 4: The Lost and the Damned, and promptly beats him to death. Funnily enough Rockstar returned to this story beat for an Easter egg in 2023, bringing Johnny's ghost back for a final farewell.

"I think that would be cool," says Ogg. "Because it also acknowledges the fans of like, 'Hey, thank you.' Pass the torch, stomp Trevor's head in, and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over."

Either way Ogg isn't in the game, so it's safe to say Trevor won't be returning (for now). That doesn't necessarily mean anything for other cast members of course and, when it comes to the likes of the much younger Franklin, I'd be surprised if we didn't see him again somewhere down the line, even if it's just GTA Online missions.

Funnily enough (or not) there is a lost element of GTA history when it comes to Trevor. Rockstar was initially planning singleplayer DLC for GTA 5 before GTA Online became the developer's main focus, as part of which Ogg recorded dialogue for a mooted "James Bond Trevor" style expansion.

"Trevor was gonna be undercover," says Ogg. "He works for the feds. And we did shoot some of that stuff with like James Bond Trevor: he’s still kind of a fuck up, but he’s doing his best to pretend to be like [an agent]. We shot some stuff and then it just disappeared and [Rockstar] never did it, and they never followed up on it."