Over a million players have flooded back into GTA Online to check out a new Call of Duty-like zombie mode

Last week, Rockstar Games announced a new limited-time zombie mode for GTA Online that would see hordes of the undead let loose around North Yankton. This snowy town is from the beginning of GTA 5's story, a location that players haven't been let back into for a very long time (unless you could master a series of glitches to clip into the area). At first, players weren't quite sure what was in store for them, but now that the mode is out, it's clear that zombies are a recipe for success.

The Lundendorff Cemerty Survival mode has completely outshone previous GTA Online events. Just over 400,000 players jumped back into the game to check the new mode out in the first 24 hours, according to GTA Online Stats. But since it released on October 10, an impressive 1,269,173 unique players have gone up against the undead. One Twitter user known for monitoring Rockstar games noted that this marked "a 270% increase over the player count for the Assault on ATT-16 mode during the same period."

Assault on ATT-16 saw players take part in a multi-stage operation that largely revolved around the second-largest military ship to ever exits in a GTA game, the USS Luxington ATT-16. While that does sound quite exciting, it doesn't have anything on zombies.

In The Ludendorff Cemerty Survival mode, players can team up to try and outlast waves of zombies, using anything they can get their hands on to help them survive, including power-ups, kind of like Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Zombies. So far, it seems like the number of waves to beat is 15, but anything over 10 is good going. Plus, if you get into double digits, you'll win a Ludendorff survivor outfit, and if you somehow manage to beat wave 15, then you'll get the platinum achievement for the survival mode.

"I played it by myself and only lasted seven rounds," one player says. "Difficult as hell but fun. Made me want to play COD zombies, lol." A couple of tips that are worth noting before you jump into The Ludendorff Cemetry Survival mode is, when all else seems lost, training zombies (gathering them into herds) is your best bet for survival, and the heavy shotgun will become your best friend.