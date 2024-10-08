The FPS/mecha hybrid from the creator of Cruelty Squad, which was an immersive sim designed to make you feel sick, will be out next year

Remember Cruelty Squad? The dystopian assassin game whose visuals and especially sounds gave you an instant headache and made you want to throw up? Well, if you're a glutton for that kind of punishment, Cruelty Squad's creator Consumer Softproducts will have more of it for you in 2025.

In Psycho Patrol R you'll get to play an officer of "a special unit tasked with counter-psychohazard operations and neural meltdown prevention using cutting edge criminological frameworks." Which means you're a cop with a mechsuit you can put on when you'd like to escalate matters, but can also just walk around talking to NPCs on foot. It's an open-ended choose-your-own path kind of thing.

Also, you'll be able to customize your mech. Given that Cruelty Squad let you use your own guts as a grappling hook, I'm guessing those upgrades will be pretty twisted. Other features include weapons that vary "from small arms to 120mm cannons and DNA sniffers", "Unique NPCs to meet and interact with", and the possibility you might succeed and "Solve the mystery of the Orgone."

Psycho Patrol R is coming out in early access, but will launch with "one full main quest line, lots of side quests, more than ten different areas to explore, and numerous items and weapons." More quests, weapons, levels and so on will be added and polished over the course of the year or so it spends in early access, beginning with its launch on March 31. You can find out more about Psycho Patrol R on its Steam page.