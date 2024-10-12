Starship Troopers: Extermination brings its chaotic 16-person bug fights to a 1.0 release

Cooperative first-person shooter Starship Troopers: Extermination has released out of early access and into 1.0, bringing its 16-person giant space arachnid/beetle/wasp/scorpion/bug shooting action to a state that developer Offworld considers properly done. Though development will continue, the core of the game is now out there complete with persistent corpses, six classes to play as, and a cooperative galactic front mode where players cooperate to win the war and can organize into in-game Companies.

The 1.0 update this week added a solo-play tutorial called Special Operations Group or S.O.G. that gives some real narrative meat to the action going on in the game. You'll do that alongside Casper Van Dien, aka General J. Rico himself, for 25 missions as of now—Offworld calls that Chapter 1, with "more chapters in development."

Before the year is out Offworld also intends to add further performance and optimization, a loadout setup for classes, and continue side missions, clan features, and performance and optimization choices.

As for the future, Offworld has posted a roadmap of what it intends to add to Extermination in the coming year. The first quarter of 2025 will see new abilities and perks for players to use, as well as five new levels for the classes. There'll also be the under-barrel shotgun attachment for the morita rifle. The bugs will also have new "bug holes" which I don't really know exactly what that means but I think it's fairly obvious: Toss a nuke down a bug hole, you get a lot of dead bugs.

Later in 2025 Extermination will get a new map, new type of bug, and a second chapter for the solo-play tutorial experience.

You can find Starship Troopers: Extermination on Steam.