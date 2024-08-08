Splitgate 2's first gameplay is here, and yep, adding classes changes everything

Official Gameplay Reveal | Splitgate 2 - YouTube Watch On

A first look at Splitgate 2 's gameplay shows off how the idea of an arena shooter, but with portals, is still just as wild and interesting a concept as when we first saw it. The 4.5 minute gameplay reveal features a few skilled streamers as they pour over Splitgate 2's combat, what sets it apart from the original Splitgate, and its three new classes—called factions.

They especially note what's new about Splitgate 2, particularly the introduction of factions. The original Splitgate had a traditional Halo setup with weapon pickups on the map and periodic power weapons, but Splitgate 2 pivots in a Call of Duty-shaped direction with classes and loadouts. Streamers also noted faster-paced movement, including a new sliding mechanic that punches up firefights. They also emphasize the new variety to matches, with abilities and utility powers like a deployable shield and self-boosting stim.

There are now three factions of Splitgate competitors to choose from, each a kind of character class for the 4v4 matches. Aeros are "fast, agile portal masters" who emphasize constant movement. Meridian are "healers and spotters" who emphasize the support role with abilities like shield domes, scans, and heals. Sabrask are "defenders and fraggers" who emphasize sustainability and heavy-hitting weapon variety from behind an impermeable-to-bullets wall—tough point holders who don't rely as much on portals to succeed.

The original Splitgate: Arena Warfare made a splash back in 2019 but faded somewhat in the following years before hitting a real renaissance (and dropping the subtitle) in 2021, when people remembered that it was in fact pretty fun and flooded it so hard that the developers could barely keep the game servers running. It closed development down in 2022 so that the devs could spin up what we now know is Splitgate 2.

When Splitgate 2 was announced earlier this year the developers made big, excited promises about what they think it could be.

"This is a revolutionary step forward for competitive shooters. It's the perfect entry point for players new to the world of Splitgate and a comprehensive upgrade worthy of our existing community," said 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx.

You can find more about Splitgate 2 on its website and on its Epic or Steam store pages.