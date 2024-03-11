Ghostbusters cosmetics are coming to Destiny 2 next week because Sony owns 'em both and that's how these things work

Some Destiny 2 crossovers make sense. Mass Effect? Sure, it's a natural fit. The Witcher? Hey, some of Geralt's fashion works nicely with the Space Knight aesthetic. Assassin's Creed, okay, that one was a bit of a stretch but Hunters and cloaks, I guess. But Ghostbusters? I have to admit I struggle to see where that one came from, but yup, it's happening.

The Destiny 2 – Ghostbusters mashup was revealed today on the Destiny Twitter account:

(Image credit: Bungie)

So what are we looking at? Courtesy of Sony Pictures, "the collection of in-game items inspired by Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will include a Slimer Guardian Ghost, a new Sparrow inspired by Garraka, and an Ecto-1-themed Ship." Garraka, for those not in the know (as I was until 30 seconds ago) is the villain in the next Ghostbusters film, Frozen Empire.

Anyone who springs for either the set or individual pieces will also be able to snag the "Bungie Rewards Slimer Ghost Shell papercraft mask" for free. Sorry, I don't have a picture of that.

Notably absent is any sort of new armor, which is usually the centerpiece of these crossovers. That's kind of disappointing, because after years of strapping on increasingly complex (and weird-looking) suits of high-tech armor, I think it'd be fun to zip up a simple set of coveralls before leaping into action against humanity's deadliest enemies. Maybe not thematically appropriate, but frankly I think that ship has sailed. There also isn't any sort of ghostly shader, which might have been tempting, especially as players have been begging for a Taken one since forever.

Pricing on this set hasn't been revealed at this point, but we do have a release date. The bustin' will begin on March 19, three days ahead of the theatrical debut of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Which also explains why this otherwise-inexplicable crossover is happening: Sony is distributing the film, and Sony owns Bungie. As my dear old grandpa used to say, just because it doesn't make sense doesn't mean there's not a reason.