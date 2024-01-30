Bungie hopes Destiny 2's new Mass Effect armor sets will be your favorite cosmetics on The Tower

The Destiny 2 crossover cavalcade continued today with the announcement that armor and items inspired by Mass Effect are coming in February to Bungie's long-running looter shooter.

The Normandy Crew Bundle, as it's known, will feature three new sets of armor: A Commander Shepard N7 outfit for Titans, a Vakarian set for Hunters inspired by everybody's favorite sidekick Garrus, and for the Warlocks, a Shadow Broker set modeled after Liara T'Soni. Click the X in the upper-right corner of the image below to see the new duds in full resolution.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Pricing on the new armor sets hasn't been revealed, but previous crossover outfits have gone for 2,000 Silver each, which works out to roughly $20 in real money. That's not cheap! An Omni Strike finisher and Flux Dance emote will also be available for purchase in Destiny 2's Eververse Store.

Fortunately for those who want a little taste of the Normandy life without having to throw any money at it, there will also be an Alliance Requisition Bundle, with an Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow, available to all players at no cost.

I haven't played Destiny 2 in a long time so I'm not really hip to the drip (is that right?), but honestly these Mass Effect armor sets leave me a little cold. The Hunter armor looks suitably avian, but aside from the distinctive shoulder stripe the Titan armor is awfully generic, and if I didn't know the Warlock armor is based on Liara I probably wouldn't make the connection at all. Maybe that's inevitable given the inherent styling similarities between Destiny and Mass Effect, or maybe I'm just a casual, but there's just nothing about any of these that screams Mass Effect to my eyes.

I know Shepard, Liara, and Garrus are the big names in the Mass Effect games, but honestly I think Bungie would've had better luck going with something a little more exotic: Something distinctly Krogan, say, or a trim, monocular Geth. Quarians would look great as Warlocks. Or how about this for Titans:

(Image credit: BioWare)

I mean, that's a look. Just put a little something on the visor for the funky eye and you're off to the races.

Anyway, to each their own, and if you're a Destiny 2-playing Mass Effect fan these new outfits will probably be right up your alley. It's all set to go live in the game on February 13.