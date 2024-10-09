Bungie has doubled down on the most ridiculous-looking hat in Destiny

Let me tell you about a crime that has been committed against fashion in gaming. Cenotaph Mask is an exotic helmet for the Warlock class in Destiny 2 that was introduced in August 2023 with Season of the Deep. On release, players soon noticed two things: 1) Its unique perk, which enables you to generate heavy ammo for allies by marking powerful enemies with a trace rifle, is incredibly powerful. 2) Cenotaph Mask looks absolutely ridiculous.

Below you can see the base version, which is giving me H.R. Giger's Xenomorph having sex with a whalebone and giving birth to a wearable anvil. In a game that is full of cosmetics so baffling that you wonder how anyone signed off on them, Cenotaph Mask instantly entered the S tier of fashion infamy.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Because the helmet is so strong, warlock mains such as myself felt compelled to come up with outfits that worked with its tubular driftwood vibe. Here's my best effort, which leans into a bony Hive vibe:

I even got a few 'Best Dressed' commendations after activities for this one, despite the haunted hairdryer on my head. (Image credit: Bungie)

Nonetheless, the consensus remained that Cenotaph Mask is an exotic with looks only a Bungie artist could love. And so, many of us held out hope that Bungie would release an ornament (Destiny's nomenclature for skins) to change the hat's appearance. There's little rhyme or reason for which exotics get ornaments, other than it seems to be a mixture of popular gear and pure vibes. For example, the Transversive Steps boots have a total of five ornaments, whereas notoriously ugly exotics like Verity's Brow still have none. "Get more people to use Verity's Brow" was former game director Joe Blackburn's response after I borderline begged him for an ornament in August last year.

This brings us to yesterday and the release of Destiny 2's latest episode: Revenant, which—hallelujah—contains not one but two ornaments for Cenotaph Mask. Here comes the even more incredible news: It's somehow worse!

The new Cenotaph Mask ornament is called 'Hermetic Hood'. No I don't know why. (Image credit: Bungie)

To check I wasn't going mad, what with beauty at least somewhat being beholder-based, I showed it to my colleague and clanmate Austin Wood on Gamesradar. His response: "You know Eternal Warrior, that ugly-ass exotic that nobody likes? Yeah, put a pompadour on it and also jab an icicle in the back of the skull."

This is the Eternal Warrior helmet, which has been in the game since in Vanilla, nobody likes, and appears to have 'inspired' the Cenotaph Mask ornament. 🤷 (Image credit: Bungie)

He's absolutely right. In fact, prior to Cenotaph Mask, the titan helmet Eternal Warrior [above] probably held the crown for ugliest-ass exotic in the game. So at this point I have to accept this whole thing might be an elaborate in-joke on Bungie's part. Although, if it is a joke, it's one that is priced at 600 Silver (which is about six dollars in real money).

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The second ornament for Cenotaph is an accompanying chest piece, which when equipped in combination with the hat will give off a subtle glow around the breastplate. It also costs 600 Silver. Bungie has been selling these partner ornaments for a while, designed to help theme your fit around the exotic in question, with the look in this case being space magic meets ancient statuary. I actually think the chest is decent looking, and could fit in a few more fantasy-themed sets—although I will note that the crotch tassels clip through the legs appallingly.

Honestly, these accompanying robes will look fine with other hats. (Image credit: Bungie)

Anyway, in the interests of science, I purchased both pieces, and wasted more time than I care to admit coming up with the ensemble below. It's the best I can do and… Honestly, I maybe love it. What a journey this has been!

For the final outfit I mixed a bunch of slightly ren faire pieces to go with the ye olden vibes. (Image credit: Bungie)

One more note for the fashion fiends: Bungie is also selling a plague doctor themed set of armor for each class, and these unequivocally look dope. Each set costs 15 dollars and you can see them in the video below from fashion creator Krypz.

WATCH THIS Before You Buy The NEW Plague Doctor Armor! - Destiny 2 Revenant - YouTube Watch On

So far, the response to Revenant is that the content in Act I seems a little slim, but I'm very much enjoying the additions made to the Onslaught mode, even if there aren't any 'shiny' weapons this time.

As for what's next, Friday at 9:30 AM PT will see the launch of Destiny 2's new dungeon, Vesper's Host, and for the first time there will be a race to see which fireteam can finish it first. Anyone who clears the dungeon in the initial 48 hours will receive a guaranteed drop of the reprised exotic sniper rifle Ice Breaker . During this period 'Contest Mode' will be active, meaning you will be substantially underlevelled versus the enemies. Please keep Austin and I in your prayers.