Brand synergizing strikes again as Destiny 2 gets D&D crossover cosmetics, but dammit, I do kind of want the owlbear sparrow

I'm conflicted. On one hand, the just-revealed Dungeons & Dragons crossover cosmetics for Destiny 2 evoke the same "sensory whiplash" that Morgan Park described back in November when writing about shooter skin collabs . On the other, my Titan would look rad riding an Owlbear. Who among us doesn't enjoy an occasional sip from the homogenizing slurry of brand synergy?



Given our post-Baldur's Gate 3 world and Wizards of the Coast's recent fondness for Magic: The Gathering crossover collaborations, these Faerûn-inspired armor sets were probably on somebody's Destiny 2 comarketing bingo card. When the cosmetics arrive alongside The Final Shape in June, you'll be able to buy a suit of high fantasy draconic plate armor for Titans, a cyberpunk-styled take on D&D's displacer beast for Hunters, and a set of mind flayer-themed robes for Warlocks—complete with a tentacle-heavy helmet. Sincere congratulations to anyone who can successfully style that last one.

The Hunter set is the most successful execution here for me. Even allowing for the displacer beast tentacles, the neon and futuristic armor plating can probably be mixed and matched with other hunter looks. Plus, it marks the long-overdue arrival of kitty cat ears in Destiny. Everybody wins. Meanwhile, while Destiny has its share of medieval looks—I see you out there in your Iron Banner outfits—I imagine these Titan and Warlock outfits won't gel as well with the existing vibe.



That lack of cohesion is my sticking point for these crossover cosmetics, particularly when Destiny itself already has such strong visual language. When they stray too far outside of the game's existing aesthetic to accommodate the designs from other brands, it can end up feeling like I'm looking at spillover from Comic-Con when I want to be looking at Destiny. In Morgan's words: "Everybody looked cool, but nobody looked like they belonged." Still, I'd much rather this than those Ghostbuster cosmetics .

(Image credit: Bungie)

It's safe to assume the armor sets will follow along the 2,000 silver precedent of earlier crossover sets, meaning they'll run you about $20. There'll also be a jumpship shaped like a dragon, the aforementioned and deeply tempting Owlbear Chariot Sparrow, a beholder-themed Ghost shell, and an emote that actually rolls an in-game d20 with random results.



The whole crop of D&D offerings will hit the in-game Eververse store when The Final Shape releases on June 4, when you might spot me riding an Owlbearrow on my way to that new strike with all the dragon guts. Time will tell.