Knowing what to find first in Atomfall can be a little tricky. Though the rolling hills of Cumbria are less expansive than Fallout's post-apocalyptic wastelands, there are still different routes to take as well as secret bunkers and caves to explore. You're more than welcome to wander off into the countryside and take things as they come—that's often the most fun approach.

However, if you want a little advice around what to grab first and where's worth visiting, I've explored Atomfall extensively, and provide some tips down below. Each entry explains a useful item to grab early plus where to find it. I've also tried to arrange these in the order you're most likely to progress so things should feel fairly smooth moving from one to the next.

A Torch and a gun

(Image credit: Rebellion)

If you're anything like me—scarred from years of venturing into dark caves in Fallout games and getting massacred by giant scorpions—a torch is a must-have. Though Atomfall isn't quite as riddled with dark dank spaces as other post-apocalyptic playgrounds, there are still plenty of times when having a torch will help you get a better look at something.

You can barter for your torch with Reg Stansfield in the Slate Mine Caves, directly to the east up the valley from where you emerge from your bunker. If you don't mind waiting a little longer, you can also get one for free from James Clarke's corpse in the Wyndham Village entrance to the Interchange.

For now, though, if you need stuff to barter with Reg, check out the unexplored bunker, L7, whose entrance is on top of the bridge you can see. While being wary of the blue-glowing feral enemy off to the side, grab the Training Stimulant to unlock skills, as well as the Mark.VI Revolver (Rusty) on the scientist's body. There is a second Training Stim in the crate by the feral if you do want to try killing it. Either way, you've now got a gun and some stuff to trade, so head to Reg in the mine. He also sells a metal detector, but hold your horses; you're about to get one for free.

Metal detector

(Image credit: Rebellion)

You can get a free metal detector in Slatten Dale at the pool directly north of the Slate Mine Caves on the map—you see that little island at its centre? There's a corpse on it with the detector. The pond may also be inhabited by swarms of man-eating leeches, but hey, you can't have everything. You'll want to head down the valley and past the waterwheels, staying away from the patrolling outlaws as you do—that pond is quite close to their base. Hop across the rocks and quickly snatch the detector so as to avoid being too badly nibbled.

Hidden caches

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Now you're ready to try out this bad-boy and learn how to navigate the map via coordinates at the same time. The metal detector will beep when you are close to a cache, so all you need to do is equip it, aim it like a gun, and follow the direction the red dot indicates until they all light up. Then simply dig up the treasure using the opposite trigger on controller.

While there are lots of caches in Slatten Dale, I recommend the ones at these coordinates. Just to remind, E means the number on the bottom of the map grid, while N means the vertical. If in doubt of coordinates, slap down a waypoint and it'll tell you them:

27.3E, 75.6N : In the waterwheels area just to the northwest of the pond where you got the detector—search the ruined set of cottages to its north. This cache contains alcohol, pistol ammo, and a makeshift grenade recipe.

: In the waterwheels area just to the northwest of the pond where you got the detector—search the ruined set of cottages to its north. This cache contains alcohol, pistol ammo, and a makeshift grenade recipe. 26.5E, 77.6N: Just south of the Trader Camp in the far north, behind some ruined cottages guarded by outlaws. This cache contains chemicals, a poison bomb, and the nail bomb recipe

While you're near the Trader Camp, you'll also want to speak to Molly, since she sells a manual for stealth skills that unlocks Quiet Takedown, Quiet Movement, and Surprise Attack—all very useful. Don't buy that Concrete Bunker Key, though; it's entirely pointless since you can access the same area via the Sewer Entrance just to the east of her.

Shiv recipe

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Since you're now armed with the ability to craft nail bombs and makeshift grenades, plus you've got a gun, you might be ready to sneak into the big Outlaw Camp in the east of Slatten Dale. Besides a good deal of guns and crafting resources, you'll find the Shiv recipe on a workbench just to the left of the big open entrance to their bunker—it's just next to a staircase and quite close to a tank-like vehicle.

Though you'll be using guns most of the time, the shiv is the fastest melee weapon, making it perfect for fending off swarms of mutated rats and bats. You can also throw them, or just craft them to barter with a trader.

Molotov cocktail recipe

(Image credit: Rebellion)

After all that shooting and looting you're likely ready for a taste of Cumbrian hospitality, such as it is. Make your way to Wyndham Village, introduce yourself to the locals, and then head to the ruined cottages guarded by the swarm of rats in the west of the town (coordinates 30.5E, 80.5N)—your new shiv will help you fend them off. Here you'll find the entrance to the Brewery Cellar. Explore this little underground storehouse to find the molotov cocktail recipe. This will come in handy later dealing with a particular enemy in Casterfell Woods.

M.1911 (stock)

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Since we're having fun exploring basements, why not make your way over to Grendel's Head—the village pub—right by the village hall, and go down into the cellar. Squeeze between the two tanks and enter the Secret Tunnel via the door there. If you head into the next room and look to the tables at the side, you'll spot the M.1911 (stock) pistol. This is a great semi-automatic sidearm, and since it has the stock upgrade, it's got better stats and is already halfway restored to full condition for when you unlock weapon upgrades.

Bow

(Image credit: Rebellion)

You've got some tools, crafting recipes, and a halfway decent weapon. You're easily strong enough to make your own way, but if you want one final item tip, head west out of Wyndham Village to the Casterfell Woods and kill yourself a druid with a bow. These mystics wander the area in patrols, generally in the map's west section close to their hideout. There are a lot of them, though, so you won't want to assault the castle until you're a bit more prepped.

Still, it should be easy to take down a lone druid with a bow and grab it for yourself. Though you have to draw them, bows are very strong in Atomfall, mainly because they make no noise, do a hell of a lot of damage, and you can reuse each arrow a couple of times to save on ammo.