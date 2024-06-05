As players struggle to sign in, miss cutscenes, and are kicked from activities, Bungie apologizes for Destiny 2: The Final Shape launch issues and begins rolling restart

The last chapter of Destiny 2's Light & Darkness Saga is here, with the launch of its expansion The Final Shape. At least, it's here for some people.

Others have had difficulties logging in, been kicked out part of the way through activities, or been able to play it only to realize they haven't been seeing the swish cutscenes that are supposed to be shown at the end of some missions (if you didn't see a fancy cutscene at the end of mission 1, 4, 5, 6, or 7, I'm afraid you've missed out).

Bungie has apologized for these problems and spent the day working to fix them, saying on Twitter that "if connection issues have blocked you from playing or enjoying The Final Shape today, we want to apologize. We're hard at work trying to resolve each of these issues as quickly as possible, and many of the connection issues from this morning have already been fixed."

Errors with the cutesy codenames Honeydew and Plum have been fixed over the course of the day, with a later update saying that errors with the codename Currant, which result in players being kicked, are "our highest priority issue to resolve." That resolution requires rolling server restarts, which are ongoing. (Apparently the Cabbage and Weasel errors are next.)

Players who missed cutscenes have been told that "as a temporary workaround, you can replay the mission by accessing the Replayable Missions node in the middle of the Pale Heart map." Or you could just go and search for them on YouTube, of course, where they've already been uploaded.