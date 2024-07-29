Mortal Kombat 1 is getting animalities, the T-1000, Conan, and Ghostface from Scream
It's all part of the Khaos Reigns expansion.
I do like a NetherRealm fighting game story mode, and the upcoming expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, Khaos Reigns, is adding to the narrative with the return of Havik—though this time, a Havik from an alternate timeline. I don't expect to understand what's going on, but I do expect to see a bunch of gratuitous slow-motion martial arts and eviscerations, and that's always a good time.
The Khaos Reigns expansion also comes with Kombat Pack 2, adding several more fighters. Some are reimagined versions of returning characters seen in the story mode: Noob Saibot, Cyrax, and Sektor. It also comes with three crossover guest fighters: Conan the Barbarian (based on the version played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movies), Ghostface from the Scream series, and the T-1000 from Terminator 2.
It's an odd bunch of guest stars, but then they always are. I can't get the idea of Ghostface meeting Conan out of my head. That interaction would make for some baffling taunts. "What's your favorite scary movie?" "To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and hear the lamentation of their women."
At the same time as Khaos Reigns comes out, Mortal Kombat 1 is getting a free update that brings back animalities. These variant fatalities involve characters transforming into animals before ripping apart their opponents, so if you've ever wanted to see a gorilla grab someone's jaws and rip their face open, now's your chance.
The Khaos Reigns expansion comes out on September 24 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with the Kombat Pack 2 as part of the bundle (it won't be available separately). We'll see if this helps to turn things around for Mortal Kombat 1, which our reviewer called "A solid but oddly soulless entry that fails to commit to being a series reboot."
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
