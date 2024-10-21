'We've been struggling with this for some time': Fallout: London devs pray they've defeated the dreaded train crash bug after sharing a 'living document' full of bug fixes

Crashes and video bugs have plagued Fallout: London ever since it was first released. One of the worst culprits was even nicknamed the "train crash" as it occurred when players tried to board London's underground. Instead of getting a quick ride through the apocalyptic city, games would just crash or freeze, even leaving some players' characters with half their original HP. But now, almost four months later, Team Folon has finally come up with a helpful guide for players still struggling with these issues.

"A consistent issue for some users with certain AMD cards has been crashing when the game plays certain videos," Farren Grey, a developer at Team Folon, says in a Reddit thread. "In particular, at the train crash near the start and the video that plays upon completion of the game end. We have been investigating this and put together the following solution document."

According to the solution document, Team Folon found that players can fix video crashes and freezes by downloading DXVK (a transition layer that converts Direct3D 11 API calls to Vulkan API calls). "This helps Fallout 4 run on certain AMD drivers that are optimised for Vulkan," the solution document reads.

Train-inflicted players should extract the .tar.gz file (which can be done natively on Windows 11 using WinRaR or 7zip) and then copy the d3d11.dII and dxgi.dII files and paste them into their Fallout 4 folder, making sure their game's in borderless mode when it launches. The next step in the solution document just says "Profit?" so if you've followed the steps diligently, everything should be fixed. There's also further information on troubleshooting and using an ENB preset with DXVK, so it's definitely worth reading the entire document just to make sure you haven't missed anything that could pertain to your situation.

"This [solution] has been tested internally and seems to work, but feedback and wider testing among the community would be incredibly welcome," Grey says. "Please try this out and let us know if it works for you or not. If it doesn't, let us know your system details and any other info that might be relevant … This is a living document and will get updated as we identify edge cases and further tweaks."

There was a solutions megathread that Team Folon put together during the height of all the issues back in August, but for players where this didn't work, the new and improved solution seems to be exactly what they needed. One player confirmed as much, to which Grey replied: "I'm so glad this works. We've been struggling with this for some time." Hopefully, this means the "train crash" will be defeated for good, and Fallout: London players will finally be able to enjoy the mod without worrying about annoying crashes and freezes.