'Melts our frozen-solid hearts': Frostpunk 2 devs celebrate 350,000 copies sold—covering the production and marketing costs

Frostpunk 2 had a bit of a slow start after its release late last week, but luckily this isn't a long-term reflection as the developers, 11 bit studios, celebrate a momentous milestone of 350,000 copies sold just four days after release.

"We are super happy to announce that we've already exceeded 350,000 copies of Frostpunk 2 sold," Frostpunk 2's official Twitter confirms. "What's more, the total estimated sales revenue has already covered the costs we spent on producing and marketing the game."

It's a fantastic achievement and one to be celebrated, but some eager fans aren't giving 11 bit studios any downtime. "Congrats," one player replies. "Since you recouped development costs, Frostpunk 3, when?"

It may still be early days for the devs to officially confirm another venture into Frostpunk's icy world, but thankfully they don't seem uninterested. Frostpunk 2's Twitter account replies to the comment above with a GTA: San Andreas "Here we go again" meme, which isn't exactly a green light, but it'll still give me some hope for the future.

Frostpunk 2 is also set high up on a couple of notable Steam charts right now. It's currently second place in new and trending (somehow behind an anime dark comedy visual novel) as well as being fifth among top sellers.

The original Frostpunk had an all-time concurrent player record of 29,361 six and a half years ago, according to SteamDB, an achievement that the sequel didn't outmatch straight away. But over the weekend, Frostpunk 2 reached its current all-time peak of 35,533 players.

"Big, big thank you to you all for your support! It (almost) melts our frozen-solid hearts," Frostpunk 2's Twitter continues. "The work doesn't stop here, we are continuously working on improving your experience with hotfixes and patches, and your feedback here is invaluable."

Indeed, the developers are still working hard to fix any more small bugs that pop up. A day after release 11 bit studios acknowledged that some players were experiencing occasional audio crackling and CPU throttling issues and came up with a temporary fix: "We've decided to create a temporary separate branch we called "whiteout," so you can still enjoy your time in the frostland during the weekend."