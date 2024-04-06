Frostpunk 2's beta hits on April 15

Frostpunk 2's beta will release in the next couple weeks, available from April 15-22 for people who've pre-ordered the Digital Delxue Edition of the upcoming survival city-builder.

"Return to the unforgiving Frostlands and experience a glimpse of our ambitious sequel in which, among the need to survive, you'll face a new and deadly threat: human nature and its insatiable thirst for power. The Beta features a part of the sandbox mode called the Utopia Builder Preview," said 11 Bit Studios.

Frostpunk 2 will revisit the same setting of the first game some 30 years later, after humans have been surviving the horrific conditions that came on during the first game for some time—and have transitioned their society to oil, rather than the coal-based technology of Frostpunk.

"The game takes place 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard that has taken place in Frostpunk. Earth is still overwhelmed by the neverending frost and harsh, icy climate. You play as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis where expansion and internal conflicts are an unavoidable reality. It’s up to you to make decisions about your City’s future and face their consequences," says developer 11 Bit Studios.

We've been impressed by teasers for Frostpunk 2 over the years, noting last year just how much larger your metropolis can get over the first game.

This beta period comes about two months before the game properly releases in July, and focuses on the sandbox mode rather than the survival campaign that most people will consider Frostpunk 2 proper.

Dear Citizens, we couldn’t be more excited to finally share this with you! 📢#Frostpunk 2 Beta will be available during April 15-22.Pre-order Deluxe Edition now at -10% and get access to a full 7-day Beta: https://t.co/GEEQboGhtT pic.twitter.com/eeg1BPKeUoApril 5, 2024 See more

You can find Frostpunk 2 on Epic, GOG, and Steam.

PC Gamer Newsletter Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

11 Bit Studios previously posted the minimum and recommended requirements for the beta, noting that they "might change before the game's full release."

Minimum System Requirements

OS Version: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 / Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 550 4 GB VRAM / NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti 4 GB VRAM / Intel ARC A310 4GB VRAM

DirectX Version: 12

Disk Space: 30 GB SSD Available Space

Additional notes: SSD required, Ultrawide sceen not fully suported during beta



Recommended System Requirements

OS Version: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 / Intel Core i7 2.8 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700 8 GB VRAM / NVIDIA 2060 RTX 8 GB VRAM / Intel ARC A770 8GB VRAM

DirectX Version: 12

Disk Space: 30 GB SSD Available Space

Additional notes: SSD required, Ultrawide screen not fully supported during beta